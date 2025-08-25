Avneet Kaur FINALLY Reacts To Virat Kohli Liking Her Instagram Post In Green Crop, Here’s What She Said

Avneet Kaur is all set for the release of her next film, Love In Vietnam. At the trailer launch, she ended up fielding a question about the recent wave of attention she’s been getting on social media, especially after the whole Virat Kohli thing.

Her response was brief: “May the love keep coming.”

Avneet Kaur Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli Instagram Buzz

So, what’s the story? Back on April 30, Avneet posted some photos on Instagram. She was wearing a green crop top and a printed wrap skirt. Pretty standard stuff. What set the internet buzzing was that Virat Kohli liked the post… and then quickly unliked it.

Didn’t take long for his fan accounts to spot it, and the comments came pouring in. Stuff like, “Kohli saab, what’s going on here?” and even someone joking, “Akaay beta, hand your dad the phone.”

When Virat Kohli Clarified

The screenshots started spreading fast. Eventually, Virat stepped in and posted a story on Instagram, saying, “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”

Meanwhile, both Virat and Avneet recently attended the Wimbledon 2025 match between Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur. Virat posted a photo of Djokovic serving and wrote, “What a match. It was business as usual for the gladiator.” Avneet shared some moments from the match on her Instagram Story too.

For context, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been married since December 2017, and they have two kids—Vamika and Akaay.

