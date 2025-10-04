LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bad Bunny Net Worth: How Rich Is The Puerto Rican Star Headlining NFL Super Bowl Amid MAGA Backlash?

Bad Bunny Net Worth: How Rich Is The Puerto Rican Star Headlining NFL Super Bowl Amid MAGA Backlash?

The NFL has announced Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny as the headliner for the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show, sparking a mix of excitement and backlash. Fans praise his global appeal, while conservatives criticize his Spanish-language songs, political views, and gender-fluid style. Super Bowl LX will take place on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Bad Bunny to headline 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show; fans cheer, conservatives criticize Spanish songs and political stance. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: October 4, 2025 23:02:57 IST

Bad Bunny Net Worth: How Rich Is The Puerto Rican Star Headlining NFL Super Bowl Amid MAGA Backlash?

The NFL’s announcement that Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny will perform as the headlining act for the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show has ignited controversy, drawing both admiration from fans and criticism from conservative voices who view the choice as politically charged.

Super Bowl LX is scheduled for February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the league confirmed on September 29, 2025.

While Bad Bunny’s immense global popularity makes him a fitting selection for the halftime stage, his outspoken political views, criticism of former President Donald Trump, and preference for Spanish-language music have triggered backlash among MAGA supporters.

MAGA Fans Voice Outrage Over NFL’s Bad Bunny Selection

Conservative commentators and fans have expressed strong disapproval, framing Bad Bunny’s selection as an affront to American patriotism and traditional values. Criticism largely revolves around three main aspects: his Spanish-language repertoire, gender-fluid fashion choices, and public criticism of Trump-era policies.

On X, commentator Robby Starbuck condemned the NFL, stating the league chose an artist who “hates Trump and MAGA,” highlighting that most of Bad Bunny’s songs are in Spanish. Starbuck claimed the selection was “intended to divide rather than unite supporters behind American football.”

Former racing driver Danica Patrick also weighed in, posting, “No songs in English should be banned at one of America’s top-rated TV events.”

Bad Bunny’s Career and Net Worth

Despite the controversy, Bad Bunny’s professional achievements are undeniable. As of 2025, the Puerto Rican superstar’s net worth is estimated at $50 million, according to Just Jared.

Bad Bunny has collaborated with top artists like Drake and Cardi B, and released record-breaking albums including Un Verano Sin Ti. His World’s Hottest Tour in 2022 reportedly grossed over $300 million, marking it as the highest-grossing concert tour ever for a Latin artist.

Forbes has recognized him among the top ten highest-paid musicians, estimating $88 million earned through touring and brand partnerships with Adidas, Crocs, and Cheetos. Streaming milestones also highlight his global reach: he was the most-streamed artist on Spotify from 2020 to 2022, second in 2023, and third in 2024.

Bad Bunny Beyond Entertainment

Beyond music, Bad Bunny has established himself in Hollywood and professional wrestling. He appeared in WWE and films like Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt, cementing his status as a crossover superstar. At 26, he became the youngest WWE 24/7 Champion in history. Upcoming projects include Happy Gilmore 2 and Caught Stealing, both slated for 2025.

Also Read: Bad Bunny Defies ICE Fears, Teases Super Bowl Halftime Show Headline, Skipping US Tour

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 10:59 PM IST
