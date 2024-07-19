‘Bad Newz’ Day 1 Box Office Collection: Did Vicky Kaushal’s Film Open Bigger Than ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’? | Exclusive

Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Bad Newz’, which hit screens on Friday (July 19), had created a great deal of buzz among fans ahead of its release with its expertly-cut trailer and catchy songs. This helped the comedy-drama open to a decent response at the box office.

Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Bad Newz’ To Open Better Than ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’? Trade Tracker Reacts

‘Bad Newz’, which marks Vicky Kaushal’s first collaboration with Triptii Dimri, opened in theatres today (July 19). It has taken a fair start at the domestic box office going by the initial estimates. According to Ramesh Bala, a trade tracker, the day 1 collection will be nearly Rs 7 crore (nett). He further said that the comedy-drama is expected to do well in Mumbai, Delhi and Punjab.

“Going by the hype, the day 1 collection will be Rs 7 crore+. Going by the content, I expect it to do well in the Mumbai, Delhi, and Punjab markets,” he told News X.

If this is indeed the case, ‘Bad Newz’ will open better than the Shahid Kapoor-led ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, which had collected around Rs 6.7 crore on the first day when it hit screens this February. Both films are comedy dramas with a liberal dose of romance and boast of popular songs.

If these estimates hold, Bad Newz might also outperform Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sam Bahadur’, which opened in theatres last December. The Meghna Gulzar-helmed flick received favourable reviews but struggled to hold its own against Sandeep Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which was released on the same day. God Newz, unlike Sam Bahadur, is a solo release. It, however, may still face competition from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which premiered in theatres on June 27.

What’s ‘Bad Newz’ About?

‘Bad Newz’ is a comedy-drama, directed by Anand Tiwari. It centres on Saloni, a chef, who finds herself in an unusual situation after a “night of passion” with her ex-husband and boss. She is then forced to take a difficult decision. Bad Newz features Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, and Ammy Virk. Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma make special appearances in the film, which is a spiritual successor to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Good Newwz’.

‘Bad Newz’ opened in theatres on July 19 and is currently playing in theatres.