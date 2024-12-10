Home
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
A celebrated actor is returning as host for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards, promising a night of wit, charm, and unforgettable moments. The event is scheduled for February 16 at the Royal Festival Hall and will honor cinematic brilliance with a touch of star-studded drama.

BAFTA 2025: Acclaimed actor David Tennant is to return as the host of the prestigious 2025 BAFTA Film Awards, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter that BAFTA has confirmed. The Scottish actor who plays the role of Doctor Who will once again be taking center stage at London’s Southbank Centre Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 16.

Reflecting on his decision to return, Tennant voiced a mix of surprise and gratitude at being asked: “It’s quite strange, really. Because it’s not something I ever imagined I would be invited to do, or at all particularly aspired to do — it was certainly one of those things which came out of the blue. And you think: I probably can’t say no to this, because it’s such a unique thing to be a part of.”

He laughed, “When they asked me back, I thought, ‘Really, are you sure?’ But, you know, why not?”

Career In Stars

Tennant has extensive experience in film, television, and radio, which includes remarkable performances in notable works like Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Good Omens, Broadchurch, and, of course, Doctor Who. Recently, he entertained audiences in the much acclaimed television adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s Rivals.

Bafta Leadership Hails

BAFTA Chief Jane Millichip welcomed Tennant’s return as host: “We couldn’t be more thrilled that David Tennant is coming back to present the EE BAFTA Film Awards in 2025. He is such an absolute pleasure to work with, and his work last year was simply brilliant in every way — warm, witty, whip-smart, and with just that delightful touch of mischief.”

She said, “It is a privilege to share Britain’s biggest celebration of film with TV audiences around the world and to recognize the extraordinary creativity of those who power the British and global film industry. ”

What To Expect At BAFTA 2025

The EE BAFTA Film Awards consist of 25 competitive categories, whose winners are voted by the very prestigious BAFTA membership. Round one of voting for the 2025 awards officially started on Friday, December 6.

ALSO READ | Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

