BAFTA Awards 2026: ‘One Battle After Another’ Tops The Nomination List- Check Full Details Of Nominees Here

The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards nominations have been officially announced, with One Battle After Another leading the pack with 14 nominations, including the coveted Best Film category. The awards ceremony will be hosted by Alan Cumming on February 22 at London’s Royal Festival Hall.
Here’s a breakdown of all the key categories and nominees.
Best Film Nominations
The competition for Best Film is intense this year:
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Outstanding British Film
Highlighting the best of UK cinema:
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Die My Love
H Is for Hawk
Hamnet
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
Steve
Outstanding Debut By a British Writer, Director, or Producer
Recognizing emerging talent:
The Ceremony – Jack King (Director, Writer), Hollie Bryan (Producer), Lucy Meer (Producer)
My Father’s Shadow – Akinola Davies Jr. (Director), Wale Davies (Writer)
Pillion – Harry Lighton (Director, Writer)
A Want in Her – Myrid Carten (Director)
Wasteman – Cal McMau (Director), Hunter Andrews & Eoin Doran (Writers)
International Film Categories
Best Film Not in the English Language
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Documentary
2,000 Meters to Andriivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Cover-Up
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Best Animated Film
Elio
Little Amélie
Zootopia 2
Best Director Nominees
Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Acting Categories
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Actor
Robert Aramayo, I Swear
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Supporting Categories
Best Supporting Actress: Odessa A’zion, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Wunmi Mosaku, Carey Mulligan, Teyana Taylor, Emily Watson
Best Supporting Actor: Paul Mescal, Peter Mullan, Sean Penn, Stellan Skarsgård, Benicio Del Toro, Jacob Elordi
Technical Categories
Best Cinematography, Editing, Sound, and Production Design include nominations for:
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
F1
Train Dreams
Special Categories
Best Original Score: Hamnet, One Battle After Another, Sinners, Bugonia, Frankenstein
Best Costume Design & Make-Up: Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, Sinners, Wicked: For Good
Best Special Visual Effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash, F1, Frankenstein, How to Train Your Dragon, The Lost Bus
Rising Star & Outstanding Contribution
EE Rising Star Award (public vote)
Robert Aramayo
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
Clare Binns
Short Films and Animation
Best British Short Animation
Cardboard
Solstice
Two Black Boys in Paradise
Best British Short Film
Welcome Home Freckles
Magid / Zafar
Nostalgie
Terence
This Is Endometriosis
The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards highlight both international cinematic achievements and emerging British talent, with One Battle After Another dominating the nominations. The star-studded ceremony promises an exciting night for film lovers around the world.
