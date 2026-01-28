BAFTA Awards 2026: ‘One Battle After Another’ Tops The Nomination List- Check Full Details Of Nominees Here

The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards nominations have been officially announced, with One Battle After Another leading the pack with 14 nominations, including the coveted Best Film category. The awards ceremony will be hosted by Alan Cumming on February 22 at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Here’s a breakdown of all the key categories and nominees.

Best Film Nominations

The competition for Best Film is intense this year:

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British Film

Highlighting the best of UK cinema:

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Die My Love

H Is for Hawk

Hamnet

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve

Outstanding Debut By a British Writer, Director, or Producer

Recognizing emerging talent:

The Ceremony – Jack King (Director, Writer), Hollie Bryan (Producer), Lucy Meer (Producer)

My Father’s Shadow – Akinola Davies Jr. (Director), Wale Davies (Writer)

Pillion – Harry Lighton (Director, Writer)

A Want in Her – Myrid Carten (Director)

Wasteman – Cal McMau (Director), Hunter Andrews & Eoin Doran (Writers)

International Film Categories

Best Film Not in the English Language

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Documentary

2,000 Meters to Andriivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Animated Film

Elio

Little Amélie

Zootopia 2

Best Director Nominees

Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Acting Categories

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Actor

Robert Aramayo, I Swear

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Supporting Categories

Best Supporting Actress: Odessa A’zion, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Wunmi Mosaku, Carey Mulligan, Teyana Taylor, Emily Watson

Best Supporting Actor: Paul Mescal, Peter Mullan, Sean Penn, Stellan Skarsgård, Benicio Del Toro, Jacob Elordi

Technical Categories

Best Cinematography, Editing, Sound, and Production Design include nominations for:

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

F1

Train Dreams

Special Categories

Best Original Score: Hamnet, One Battle After Another, Sinners, Bugonia, Frankenstein

Best Costume Design & Make-Up: Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, Sinners, Wicked: For Good

Best Special Visual Effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash, F1, Frankenstein, How to Train Your Dragon, The Lost Bus

Rising Star & Outstanding Contribution

EE Rising Star Award (public vote)

Robert Aramayo

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema

Clare Binns

Short Films and Animation

Best British Short Animation

Cardboard

Solstice

Two Black Boys in Paradise

Best British Short Film

Welcome Home Freckles

Magid / Zafar

Nostalgie

Terence

This Is Endometriosis

The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards highlight both international cinematic achievements and emerging British talent, with One Battle After Another dominating the nominations. The star-studded ceremony promises an exciting night for film lovers around the world.

