Home > Entertainment > BAFTA Awards 2026: 'One Battle After Another' Tops The Nomination List- Check Full Details Of Nominees Here

BAFTA 2026 nominations announced: One Battle After Another leads, full list of nominees includes Hamnet, Marty Supreme, Sinners, Bugonia.

BAFTA 2026 nominations announced. (Photo: X)
BAFTA 2026 nominations announced. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 28, 2026 03:14:41 IST

The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards nominations have been officially announced, with One Battle After Another leading the pack with 14 nominations, including the coveted Best Film category. The awards ceremony will be hosted by Alan Cumming on February 22 at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Here’s a breakdown of all the key categories and nominees.

Best Film Nominations

The competition for Best Film is intense this year:

  • Hamnet

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sinners

Outstanding British Film

Highlighting the best of UK cinema:

  • 28 Years Later

  • The Ballad of Wallis Island

  • Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

  • Die My Love

  • H Is for Hawk

  • Hamnet

  • I Swear

  • Mr Burton

  • Pillion

  • Steve

Outstanding Debut By a British Writer, Director, or Producer

Recognizing emerging talent:

  • The Ceremony – Jack King (Director, Writer), Hollie Bryan (Producer), Lucy Meer (Producer)

  • My Father’s Shadow – Akinola Davies Jr. (Director), Wale Davies (Writer)

  • Pillion – Harry Lighton (Director, Writer)

  • A Want in Her – Myrid Carten (Director)

  • Wasteman – Cal McMau (Director), Hunter Andrews & Eoin Doran (Writers)

International Film Categories

Best Film Not in the English Language

  • It Was Just an Accident

  • The Secret Agent

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sirāt

  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Documentary

  • 2,000 Meters to Andriivka

  • Apocalypse in the Tropics

  • Cover-Up

  • Mr. Nobody Against Putin

  • The Perfect Neighbor

Best Animated Film

  • Elio

  • Little Amélie

  • Zootopia 2

Best Director Nominees

  • Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia

  • Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

  • Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

  • Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

  • Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Acting Categories

Best Actress

  • Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

  • Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

  • Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

  • Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

  • Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

  • Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Actor

  • Robert Aramayo, I Swear

  • Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

  • Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

  • Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

  • Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

  • Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Supporting Categories

  • Best Supporting Actress: Odessa A’zion, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Wunmi Mosaku, Carey Mulligan, Teyana Taylor, Emily Watson

  • Best Supporting Actor: Paul Mescal, Peter Mullan, Sean Penn, Stellan Skarsgård, Benicio Del Toro, Jacob Elordi

Technical Categories

Best Cinematography, Editing, Sound, and Production Design include nominations for:

  • Frankenstein

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners

  • F1

  • Train Dreams

Special Categories

  • Best Original Score: Hamnet, One Battle After Another, Sinners, Bugonia, Frankenstein

  • Best Costume Design & Make-Up: Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, Sinners, Wicked: For Good

  • Best Special Visual Effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash, F1, Frankenstein, How to Train Your Dragon, The Lost Bus

Rising Star & Outstanding Contribution

EE Rising Star Award (public vote)

  • Robert Aramayo

  • Miles Caton

  • Chase Infiniti

  • Archie Madekwe

  • Posy Sterling

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema

  • Clare Binns

Short Films and Animation

Best British Short Animation

  • Cardboard

  • Solstice

  • Two Black Boys in Paradise

Best British Short Film

  • Welcome Home Freckles

  • Magid / Zafar

  • Nostalgie

  • Terence

  • This Is Endometriosis

The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards highlight both international cinematic achievements and emerging British talent, with One Battle After Another dominating the nominations. The star-studded ceremony promises an exciting night for film lovers around the world.

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 3:14 AM IST
