Home > Entertainment > "Bas baby ko English, Punjabi equally sikhana": Akshay Kumar sends best wishes to parents-to-be Vicky, Katrina with hilarious touch

Published: September 23, 2025 22:40:04 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): Wishes have been pouring in for the couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif ever since they announced their pregnancy on Tuesday morning.

“On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude,” Vicky and Katrina wrote in a joint announcement on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The two also shared an adorable snap. The image shows the duo dressed in all-white attire, with Vicky lovingly cradling Katrina’s baby bump.

As soon as Vicky and Katrina dropped the good news, netizens, including film stars, chimed in the comment section and extended their warm wishes.

Of all the messages, actor Akshay Kumar’s comment literally stole the attention. He hilariously urged parents-to-be to raise their child with equal fluency in both English and Punjabi.

“So totally happy for you Katrina and Vicky. Knowing you, I can say that you two will make the best parents. Bas baby ko English aur Punjabi equally sikhaana ;) Lots of love and blessings. Jai Mahadev,” Akshay commented.

Deepika Padukone dropped a string of evil eye emojis in the comment section.

“Congratulations you two,” actor Kriti Sanon commented.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

On ‘Koffee With Karan’, Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar’s party, and that’s when romance started brewing between them.

Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her ‘radar’.She said, “I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: akshay kumarkatrina kaifparents-to-be-vicky-katrinapregnancyVicky Kaushal

QUICK LINKS