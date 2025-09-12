LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reunite for crime thriller 'The Rip'; Teaser out

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reunite for crime thriller 'The Rip'; Teaser out

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 09:36:07 IST

Washington, DC [US], September 12 (ANI): Actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have reunited for a crime thriller, ‘The Rip’. The makers have finally released the teaser of the film.

According to Variety, the film’s official logline reads, “Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.”

Alongside Damon and Affleck, ‘The Rip’ stars Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Sasha Calle, Nestor Carbonell, Lina Esco, Scott Adkins and Kyle Chandler in prominent roles.

The film is written and directed by Joe Carnahan.

The two-minute and thirteen-second teaser opens with a cash seizure case handed over to cops Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, followed by their raid on a house in Miami.

The film’s teaser takes a drastic turn when they discover a whopping 20 million USD in the house during the raid. It leads to a random phone call, which cautions them to leave the house as soon as possible if they don’t want to die.

‘The Rip’ is slated to release on Netflix on January 16, 2026.

In an interview with Tudum, as quoted by Variety, director Carnahan said ‘The Rip’ was born from a love of ’70s action films and an experience with a close friend who worked in narcotics for the Miami-Dade PD.

“The Rip came out of a deeply personal experience that my friend went through, both as a father and as head of tactical narcotics for the Miami-Dade police department,” Carnahan said, as quoted by Variety.

“It’s inspired in part by his life and then by my enduring love for those classic 70s cop thrillers that really valued the character and interpersonal relationships and became touchstones of that era, films like ‘Serpico’ and ‘Prince of The City’ and more recently, Michael Mann’s Heat,” said Carnahan, as quoted by Variety.

Affleck and Damon both serve as producers under their co-founded Artists Equity banner. Dani Bernfeld and Luciana Damon also produce. Executive producers include Kevin Halloran and Michael Joe. Michael McGrale and Sasha Veneziano co-produce, while Gage Hanlon associate-produces the film. (ANI)

QUICK LINKS