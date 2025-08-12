LIVE TV
Better Man OTT Release: Stream Robbie Williams' Musical Biopic In India – When And Where!

Better Man OTT Release: Stream Robbie Williams’ Musical Biopic In India – When And Where!

Better Man OTT Release: Better Man, Robbie Williams’ unique musical biopic featuring a CGI chimpanzee as the lead, streams on Lionsgate Play India from August 29, 2025. Experience his rise from Take That to solo stardom, battling fame and addiction in a visually stunning, one-of-a-kind film.

Robbie Williams’ Better Man streams August 29
Robbie Williams’ Better Man streams August 29

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 12, 2025 13:06:00 IST

Better Man OTT Release: The fantastic story of pop star Robbie Williams will soon appear on a little screen. Michael Gracey, the much talked-about musical biopic, Better Man will be first released digitally in India. This is not a common celebrity story; the movie has attracted much publicity due to its even more unique storytelling manner whereby the lead character of Williams is played by the chimpanzee in computer generated animation. 

It is a creative risk that even resulted in the film being nominated in the Oscar category as Best Visual Effects and provides an original and offbeat insight in to the journey of the singer. You are about to embark on the ups and downs of his career, his time with Take That to his solo superstar stardom all in the sights of a naughty and thoughtful ape.

The Indian Streaming Hub: Lionsgate Play

To Indian viewers who are keen to enjoy this transition of music that is out of the box, your point is Lionsgate Play. Better Man will air on the platform only beginning August 29, 2025. This step will take the legendary film that has already impressed the viewer of the world to the houses of fans of Robbie Williams in different parts of the country.

The movie holds the prospect of a close look at the life of the artist, the battles he fights in dealing with fame, addiction, and mental aspects of life in a unique cinematic style that will be out of the ordinary without being a typical biopic.

A Star-Studded Cast Behind the Motion Capture

Even though a digital chimpanzee is in the forefront, the movie has got a fine team of actors who perform out their roles in the movie. The animation actor Jonno Davies does the motion-capture of the chimp, and does the voice as well. There are also famous celebrities such as Steve Pemberton and Alison Steadman featured in the supporting cast that provide richness to the storyline.

Set in the era of the circus Miracle and directed by The Greatest Showman helmer Michael Gracey, it is a visual spectacle film, which takes its unique storytelling device to refer to the ideas of redemption, self-discovery, and cost of fame. Ready your voices and prepare to watch a musical biopic the likes of which you have never seen, because this August it is coming.

Tags: Better Man moviemusical biopic 2025Robbie Williams biopic

Better Man OTT Release: Stream Robbie Williams’ Musical Biopic In India – When And Where!

Better Man OTT Release: Stream Robbie Williams’ Musical Biopic In India – When And Where!
Better Man OTT Release: Stream Robbie Williams’ Musical Biopic In India – When And Where!
Better Man OTT Release: Stream Robbie Williams’ Musical Biopic In India – When And Where!
Better Man OTT Release: Stream Robbie Williams’ Musical Biopic In India – When And Where!

