Good Day OTT Release: Date, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

The much-awaited Tamil thriller Good Day, that charmed people on the silver screen, is all set to star on the digital screen and take the thrilling tale of a common man, who goes through a rare night, to a much greater number. Having received a positive reception due to the unusual plot and the skillful cast, the film can be considered another enjoyable entry to the selection of thrilling dramas that can be streamed.

Good Day is not the usual kind of explosion filled action movie, it is a character piece with a stripped down premise that builds-up to something, tense and effective. And with their streaming launch, the audience could now be engrossed within this engaging story of redemption and justice at the comfort of their residences.

Streaming ‘Good Day’: Release Details

The fans who are impatiently waiting to get a chance of watching Good Day online are on the verge of getting their wish. This movie can be streamed first on August 15, 2025. SunNXT has acquired the digital rights to this edge of the seat drama, which will become available to subscribers of SunNXT through the OTTplay Premium platform. It implies that viewers, who subscribe to these services, can put their diaries to look forward to entering the film world full of tensions.

The Plot: A Night of Unexpected Justice

Good Day tells us about Santhakumar, who works in a garment factory and whose dull life is suddenly turned dramatic following a rather eventful day. When he finally obtains his missing pay, he gets drunk and begins to have a night that will prove to alter his worldview. A drunken stupor and a sequence of misadventures, such as a fight with his house owner, become the foundation of him being an unwitting hero in a story of crime solving.

It is a fascinating account of how an average citizen driven by elements of frustration and anger (minutes) can become an agent of justice. The movie, which features total newcomer Prithviraj Ramalingam in the lead role, is a testimony to the efficacy of small candid stories that make major impressions.

