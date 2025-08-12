LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Good Day OTT Release: Date, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

Good Day OTT Release: Date, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

Tamil thriller Good Day hits SunNXT via OTTplay Premium on Aug 15, 2025. Starring newcomer Prithviraj Ramalingam, the film follows an ordinary man’s chaotic night turning into an unexpected journey of justice. A tense, character-driven drama perfect for Independence Day viewing.

Good Day brings justice and thrills to your screen this Aug 15
Good Day brings justice and thrills to your screen this Aug 15

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 12, 2025 12:05:47 IST

The much-awaited Tamil thriller Good Day, that charmed people on the silver screen, is all set to star on the digital screen and take the thrilling tale of a common man, who goes through a rare night, to a much greater number. Having received a positive reception due to the unusual plot and the skillful cast, the film can be considered another enjoyable entry to the selection of thrilling dramas that can be streamed.

Good Day is not the usual kind of explosion filled action movie, it is a character piece with a stripped down premise that builds-up to something, tense and effective. And with their streaming launch, the audience could now be engrossed within this engaging story of redemption and justice at the comfort of their residences.

Streaming ‘Good Day’: Release Details

The fans who are impatiently waiting to get a chance of watching Good Day online are on the verge of getting their wish. This movie can be streamed first on August 15, 2025. SunNXT has acquired the digital rights to this edge of the seat drama, which will become available to subscribers of SunNXT through the OTTplay Premium platform. It implies that viewers, who subscribe to these services, can put their diaries to look forward to entering the film world full of tensions.

The Plot: A Night of Unexpected Justice

Good Day tells us about Santhakumar, who works in a garment factory and whose dull life is suddenly turned dramatic following a rather eventful day. When he finally obtains his missing pay, he gets drunk and begins to have a night that will prove to alter his worldview. A drunken stupor and a sequence of misadventures, such as a fight with his house owner, become the foundation of him being an unwitting hero in a story of crime solving.

It is a fascinating account of how an average citizen driven by elements of frustration and anger (minutes) can become an agent of justice. The movie, which features total newcomer Prithviraj Ramalingam in the lead role, is a testimony to the efficacy of small candid stories that make major impressions.

Also Read: Top OTT Releases This Weekend: Action, Romance, And Mystery You Can’t Miss!

Tags: Good Day OTT releaseGood Day TamilTamil thriller 2025

RELATED News

Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo Prequel ‘John Rambo’ Will Star Noah Centineo In Iconic Role- Deets Inside!
Is Karan Johar Planning A New Romance Movie? Filmmaker Gets Inspired By Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara
Brad Pitt Home Burglary: Two Suspects Arrested In Los Angeles High Profile Break-In Case
Swifties Are Spiraling Over Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl, Here’s What They’re Saying
Jennifer Aniston Says ‘Friends’ Cast Mourned Matthew Perry Long Before His Death- Here’s Why!

LATEST NEWS

Road Traffic Advisory: Independence Day 2025 Services in Delhi-NCR and Beyond
Minimum Balance Requirements Not Regulated By RBI, Says Central Bank Governor
Why Has Elon Musk’s xAI Startup Decided To Sue Apple?
‘Dam Banayenge, 140 Cr Log Usme Peshab Karega…’: Mithun Chakraborty Warning To Bilawal Bhutto
Rahul Gandhi’s “Vote Chori” Movement Escalates Amid Protest and Digital Push
Leasing Upshift: BFSI Surges Ahead In India’s GCC Growth Story
BSF Jawan Commits Suicide By Shooting Himself, Was Upset With Illegal Relationship Of Wife And Younger Brother
‘What’s Shameful Is Your Deceit’: Israel’s Ambassador To India Hits Back At Priyanka Gandhi Over Genocide Charges
Jennifer Aniston Says ‘Friends’ Cast Mourned Matthew Perry Long Before His Death- Here’s Why!
Who Are The Three Members In The Committee To Probe The Charges Against Justice Yashwant Varma?
Good Day OTT Release: Date, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Good Day OTT Release: Date, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Good Day OTT Release: Date, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know
Good Day OTT Release: Date, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know
Good Day OTT Release: Date, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know
Good Day OTT Release: Date, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?