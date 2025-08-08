LIVE TV
Top OTT Releases This Weekend: Action, Romance, And Mystery You Can't Miss!

This weekend's OTT lineup is packed with variety! Don’t miss Salakaar, an intense spy thriller, a fan-favorite supernatural teen series, and Oho Enthan Baby, a feel-good Tamil rom-com. There’s something for everyone—action, mystery, and romance!

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 8, 2025 15:18:58 IST

It is almost time to spend the weekend, and again streaming platforms would like to be the source of your entertainment. The current week is especially memorable, and in the schedule, there are a variety of movies and shows to suit any taste, whether it is action-packed adventures or serious dramas.

Among them is a highly anticipated supernatural sequel, an exciting spy drama connected to real events and a romantic comedy made with a good heart. Feeling like binge-watching a new series, or popping out a family movie night, there is a new release that fits whatever mood you choose to keep you glued. This is because the digital world contains lots of new content to keep your watchlist sporting nothing.

Spies & Thrills: An International Espionage Saga

Among the highlights of the week are Salakaar, a spy thriller that already has a huge popularity will stream on 9 july,2025. Being described as a real-life event, the show presents a rather complicated plot within the context of two timelines: the late 70s and our present. It is based on the story of an Indian intelligence officer who finds himself in a very dangerous undercover assignment to stop a supposed nuclear program of weapons. 

Creatively directed with a star-studded cast and an exciting plot that offers spy-thriller adventure similar to what was witnessed in the movie, No Man Land, Salakaar is worth watching, especially by geopolitically inclined movie enthusiasts. From the depth of its plot and tension, it will not leave you comfortably sitting down as you discover the theme of such things as duty, betrayal, and sacrifice.

Supernatural and Rom-Coms: A Diverse Offering

To all fans of a bit of supernatural, the new season of one of my favorite teen shows is now here. It is picking up after a cliffhanger with more mystery and the further expansion of the psychic ability of a fan favorite character.

On the other end of the scale is a new Tamil romantic comedy, Oho Enthan Baby will be streaming on 11 july,2025. This movie has been recognized as a new contemporary approach to relationships and even a renowned Bollywood actor has commended this movie. The film is an upbeat romance and self-discovery film that would provide an escape to those who are looking to feel good within themselves. The content from these releases show the diversity in the content and there truly is something for everyone to have fun with this weekend.

Tags: Best OTT series to watchNew OTT shows 2025Weekend OTT releases

