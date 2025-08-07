Beyonce Sparks Debate Over Marilyn Monroe Comparison In Morgan’s Latest Remarks – Fans React Strongly To The Controversy

Piers Morgan has created another debate hit by accusing a superstar Beyonce of appropriating Marilyn Monroe for a new advertising campaign of Levi jeans. The remarks of the journalist are made within a wider cultural controversy caused by a recent ad with actress Sydney Sweeney.

In the Levis commercial, Beyonce has been spotted as having channeled a very specific 1950s aesthetic which includes rocking platinum blonde ringlets, winged eyeliner and the red lipstick, a look which absolutely makes one remember the Hollywood legend, Marilyn Monroe. The sharp critique that Morgan posted on social media soon attracted the wrath of Beyonce loyal fans known as the Beyhive, who were quick to set to defend the singer as well as her artistic decisions.

Cultural Homage vs. Appropriation

The very essence of the complaint offered by Morgan is the concept of cultural appropriation that has regularly been applied to a number of entertainers and even consumer goods over the past few years. In this regard, he is winking to the possibility that Beyonce claiming the image of a cultural icon belonging to another race is a form of disrespect or a misappropriation of the aesthetic belonging to another individual that does not belong to them.

Nevertheless, the specialists that defend the ad say that Morgan presents an inaccurate version of what should be considered cultural appropriation. They argue that Monroe is an international symbol of pop culture and copying her appearance is paying tribute rather than a sort of appropriation. They direct to the quite old tradition of the white and coloured celebrity drawing inspirations towards other artists of various time and backgrounds. The controversy points out an underlying conflict over artistic freedom and the right to cultural aesthetics.

Double Standards and the Sydney Sweeney Parallel

It becomes even more complicated because it happened amid a debate going on around Sydney Sweeney who is involved in the American Eagle campaign. Some criticized that ad, with its pun on the words great and jeans (as in “great jeans”) and accused the ad of containing coded messages having to do with eugenics and white supremacy. Piers Morgan had gone on the frontline to defend Sweeney whom he considered under attack by what he regarded as ageism.

At this point when he accuses Beyonce of appropriation he has been accused of having a two-way standard. The critics opine that Morgan slams Beyonce but defends Sweeney indicating a racial bias to his commentaries as he would excuse damaging messaging in one case and label an appreciation as appropriation in the other. It is after such juxtaposition that many would think that his criticism is not directed at the ad itself but on his agenda rather, his personal and political agenda. The incident is a good example of how celebrity endorsements and advertising campaigns are turning out to be the grounds where people take their wider societal and political differences.

Also Read: Blake Lively’s Feud With Justin Baldoni , Drags Perez Hilton Into Court For Calling Her ‘Lying Lively’