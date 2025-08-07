LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Beyonce Sparks Debate Over Marilyn Monroe Comparison In Morgan’s Latest Remarks – Fans React Strongly To The Controversy

Beyonce Sparks Debate Over Marilyn Monroe Comparison In Morgan’s Latest Remarks – Fans React Strongly To The Controversy

Piers Morgan ignites controversy by accusing Beyoncé of appropriating Marilyn Monroe’s iconic look in a new Levi’s ad. The Beyhive defends her, calling it a tribute, not appropriation. Critics accuse Morgan of racial double standards, especially after he defended Sydney Sweeney’s controversial ad. The debate highlights deeper tensions over cultural aesthetics and artistic freedom.

Beyoncé’s Monroe look sparks firestorm
Beyoncé’s Monroe look sparks firestorm

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 7, 2025 09:06:31 IST

Piers Morgan has created another debate hit by accusing a superstar Beyonce of appropriating Marilyn Monroe for a new advertising campaign of Levi jeans. The remarks of the journalist are made within a wider cultural controversy caused by a recent ad with actress Sydney Sweeney.

In the Levis commercial, Beyonce has been spotted as having channeled a very specific 1950s aesthetic which includes rocking platinum blonde ringlets, winged eyeliner and the red lipstick, a look which absolutely makes one remember the Hollywood legend, Marilyn Monroe. The sharp critique that Morgan posted on social media soon attracted the wrath of Beyonce loyal fans known as the Beyhive, who were quick to set to defend the singer as well as her artistic decisions.

Cultural Homage vs. Appropriation

The very essence of the complaint offered by Morgan is the concept of cultural appropriation that has regularly been applied to a number of entertainers and even consumer goods over the past few years. In this regard, he is winking to the possibility that Beyonce claiming the image of a cultural icon belonging to another race is a form of disrespect or a misappropriation of the aesthetic belonging to another individual that does not belong to them. 

Nevertheless, the specialists that defend the ad say that Morgan presents an inaccurate version of what should be considered cultural appropriation. They argue that Monroe is an international symbol of pop culture and copying her appearance is paying tribute rather than a sort of appropriation. They direct to the quite old tradition of the white and coloured celebrity drawing inspirations towards other artists of various time and backgrounds. The controversy points out an underlying conflict over artistic freedom and the right to cultural aesthetics.

Double Standards and the Sydney Sweeney Parallel

It becomes even more complicated because it happened amid a debate going on around Sydney Sweeney who is involved in the American Eagle campaign. Some criticized that ad, with its pun on the words great and jeans (as in “great jeans”) and accused the ad of containing coded messages having to do with eugenics and white supremacy. Piers Morgan had gone on the frontline to defend Sweeney whom he considered under attack by what he regarded as ageism.

At this point when he accuses Beyonce of appropriation he has been accused of having a two-way standard. The critics opine that Morgan slams Beyonce but defends Sweeney indicating a racial bias to his commentaries as he would excuse damaging messaging in one case and label an appreciation as appropriation in the other. It is after such juxtaposition that many would think that his criticism is not directed at the ad itself but on his agenda rather, his personal and political agenda. The incident is a good example of how celebrity endorsements and advertising campaigns are turning out to be the grounds where people take their wider societal and political differences.

Also Read: Blake Lively’s Feud With Justin Baldoni , Drags Perez Hilton Into Court For Calling Her ‘Lying Lively’

Tags: beyonceBeyonce Levi adPiers Morgan Beyonce controversy

RELATED News

Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Elnaaz Walked Away from Bigg Boss 19, But How Much Money Did She Turn Down?
What’s Really Going on with Kumar Mangat Pathak and the Drishyam 2 Money Scandal?
‘The Paper’ Trailer Drops: Cast, Plot, When And Where To Watch? Here’s The Guide!
Is Sydney Sweeney Joining Devil Wears Prada 2? Spotted On The Set Amid Jeans Controversy

LATEST NEWS

Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Bandana Singh
Bandana Devi
Bandan Kumar Singh
Banarsi Das
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Bambam Sah
Bam Bhola Yadav
Tariff Tensions 2025: Why Indian Traders Are Facing Persistent Red Signals In The Stock Market Everyday?
Beyonce Sparks Debate Over Marilyn Monroe Comparison In Morgan’s Latest Remarks – Fans React Strongly To The Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Beyonce Sparks Debate Over Marilyn Monroe Comparison In Morgan’s Latest Remarks – Fans React Strongly To The Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Beyonce Sparks Debate Over Marilyn Monroe Comparison In Morgan’s Latest Remarks – Fans React Strongly To The Controversy
Beyonce Sparks Debate Over Marilyn Monroe Comparison In Morgan’s Latest Remarks – Fans React Strongly To The Controversy
Beyonce Sparks Debate Over Marilyn Monroe Comparison In Morgan’s Latest Remarks – Fans React Strongly To The Controversy
Beyonce Sparks Debate Over Marilyn Monroe Comparison In Morgan’s Latest Remarks – Fans React Strongly To The Controversy

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?