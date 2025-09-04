Bigg Boss 19: ‘Insaan Ko Chance Dete Dete….’: Actress Neelam Giri Talks About Her Relationship Status

Bigg Boss 19 has been dominating the TRP charts within 10 days of the show’s starting due to the bonding between the contestants, constant arguments and other exhilarating moments on the show. Now, a glimpse of the show is circulating on the social media, where Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri discusses her relationship status with the actress Kunickaa Sadanand. In a clip uploaded on the official Instagram page of Bigg Boss, Kunickaa asks Neelam, “Tumhaari kya kahaani hain?”. Neelam first confirms that whether Kunickaa is asking about her marriage or not. When confirmed, she starts talking about her personal life, “Almost nahi hi samajhiye. Khatam hi hain. Insaan ko chance dete dete dete thithar hogya hain bhai. Ye to kya hi bolein.”

Neelam further says, “Humko swabhimaani ladke pasand hain aur swabhimaani jo nahi hain mere bas ki baat nahi hain unke saath rehna. Vahi sab kahaaani hai.”

Kunickaa Sadanand shares about her personal life

Kunickaa then started talking about her personal life. She said, “Mainey 27 saal apne relation ko chhupakar Rakha. Mainey ab jaakar bola aur mainey itna halka mehsoos kiya.” At this point, influencer and one of the other Bigg Boss contestants Tanya Mittal intervened and asked Kunickaa, “Matlab vo aapke husband they?” Kunickaa denied and said, “Live in tha humaara aur vo shaadi shuda they lekin apni patni se alag they. Uske baad…breakup…unhone kisi doosri ladki ke saath meri naak ke neeche chakkar shuru kar diya.”

Who are the other contestants in the Bigg Boss 19?

Apart from Kunickaa Sadanand, Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal, many other contestants are a part of the Bigg Boss 19 and have entertained the audience with their acts. They are- writer Zeishan Quadri, music director Amaal Mallik, actor Gaurav Khanna, choreographer Awez Darbar and actor Abhishek Bajaj.

