LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news Canada news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news bhupendra-patel us news Afghanistan news Canada news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news bhupendra-patel us news Afghanistan news Canada news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news bhupendra-patel us news Afghanistan news Canada news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news bhupendra-patel us news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news Canada news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news bhupendra-patel us news Afghanistan news Canada news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news bhupendra-patel us news Afghanistan news Canada news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news bhupendra-patel us news Afghanistan news Canada news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news bhupendra-patel us news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Amaal Mallik Loses Cool, Smashes Farrhana Bhatt’s Plate And Throws Food After Captaincy Task Drama!

Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Amaal Mallik Loses Cool, Smashes Farrhana Bhatt’s Plate And Throws Food After Captaincy Task Drama!

Amaal Mallik’s emotional breakdown after losing the captaincy task turned chaotic in Bigg Boss 19. He smashed Farrhana Bhatt’s plate and threw food, shocking housemates and violating house rules. The act may lead to strict punishment and raises questions about his temperament.

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Smashes Farrhana Bhatt’s Plate, Sparks Food Fiasco After Heated Captaincy Task (Pc: JioHotstar)
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Smashes Farrhana Bhatt’s Plate, Sparks Food Fiasco After Heated Captaincy Task (Pc: JioHotstar)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 17, 2025 10:54:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Amaal Mallik Loses Cool, Smashes Farrhana Bhatt’s Plate And Throws Food After Captaincy Task Drama!

After a very heated captaincy task, the atmosphere inside the Bigg Boss 19 house reached its boiling point with Amaal Mallik going into an emotional breakdown. The musician, angry over the results of the task, vented his anger on fellow housemate Farrhana Bhatt and her things. Extreme frustration led him, reportedly, to smash Bhatt’s plate and throw away the food against house rules much to the shock of the other contestants.

The rising tension is a clear example of the mounting psychological pressure the game puts on contestants since the constant struggle for power and control, notably the ever-coveted captaincy, is enough to seriously drive the housemates insane with emotions.

The housemates reacted on one hand to express their deep disgust over the waste of food, a most cherished commodity in the house and on another to motivate efforts toward calming the disturbed singer.

You Might Be Interested In

Food Wastage Turmoil

Essentially, the incident is itself about the immediate reaction of Amaal Mallik towards the loss of the captaincy. Throwing away food and ruining Farrhana Bhatt’s plate was not just an instance of anger but was also a direct challenge to an established norm within the house and wastage of resources as well.

Moreover, in the Bigg Boss context where the concept of food starvation is often used as a punishment, this act has a heavy weightage as bad. The housemates have immediately charged him with gross conduct due to his chaotic behavior with their food stating that was the act of wasting food in such an inappropriate manner.

His shocking act has made him an open target in all corners by the house and the audience. Most important is the question it has raised about the person’s temperament and pressure handling.

Post-Task Volatility

The high-stakes nature of the captaincy task set off Mallik’s volatility. The task was taking endurance and strategy tests, but when the end result popped against the musician, he suffered a massive meltdown the moment the announcement went through.

Confrontations are common, but the plate-smashing and throwing of food was a gross breach of conduct. At this point, the other housemates were seen to try and intervene; some were trying to console a sobbing Farrhana Bhatt, while others were attempting to calm Amaal.

This post-task spike of volatility is most likely going to incur Bigg Boss’ wrath, resulting in a severe punishment to Mallik, perhaps in the form of a direct nomination, or the entire house being deprived of ration, thus putting him in even worse light before the others.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Shocker: Zeishan Quadri Evicted As Tanya Mittal And Neelam Giri Bid Tearful, Emotional Farewell

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 10:54 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Amaal MallikBigg Boss 19Farrhana Bhatt

RELATED News

Dude Movie X Review: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju Shine In Tamil Romantic Comedy, Mixed Social Media Reactions

Kiss lead guitarist Ace Frehley dies at 74

Kiss lead guitarist Ace Frehley dies at 74

Singer Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize for album 'People Watching'

Brendan Fraser builds bonds in Japan-set film 'Rental Family'

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Amaal Mallik Loses Cool, Smashes Farrhana Bhatt’s Plate And Throws Food After Captaincy Task Drama!

HONG KONG'S HANG SENG TECH INDEX <.HSTECH> DOWN MORE THAN 3%

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Makes Big Statement Against India, Says It Could ‘Play Dirty’, Claims Islamabad Ready For Two-Front War Against…

India already cutting Russian oil imports by 50% after US talks, White House official says

WATCH: BCCI’s ‘RO KO’ Video Goes Viral, Fans Rush To Be Near Virat Kohli

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 17-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

UPDATE 12-NHL Standings

India already cutting Russian oil imports by 50% after US talks, White House official says

INDIA BONDS-India bond bulls try breach of 6.48% but debt supply saps mood

UPDATE 1-UK's ASOS pursued by German tax authorities for unpaid customs duties, FT reports

Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Amaal Mallik Loses Cool, Smashes Farrhana Bhatt’s Plate And Throws Food After Captaincy Task Drama!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Amaal Mallik Loses Cool, Smashes Farrhana Bhatt’s Plate And Throws Food After Captaincy Task Drama!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Amaal Mallik Loses Cool, Smashes Farrhana Bhatt’s Plate And Throws Food After Captaincy Task Drama!
Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Amaal Mallik Loses Cool, Smashes Farrhana Bhatt’s Plate And Throws Food After Captaincy Task Drama!
Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Amaal Mallik Loses Cool, Smashes Farrhana Bhatt’s Plate And Throws Food After Captaincy Task Drama!
Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Amaal Mallik Loses Cool, Smashes Farrhana Bhatt’s Plate And Throws Food After Captaincy Task Drama!
QUICK LINKS