Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Shocker: Is Tanya Mittal In Trouble? Influencer Faizan Ansari's Explosive FIR Over Fraud Allegations

Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal faces legal trouble after influencer Faizan Ansari files an FIR in Gwalior, accusing her of fraud, misrepresentation, and causing her ex’s arrest. The case has ignited heated online debates and cast a shadow over her on-screen image.

Published: October 16, 2025 12:45:27 IST

Another twist in the Bigg Boss 19 house drama spills over into real life, and this time contestant Tanya Mittal is in really big legal trouble for it. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the social media personality, Tanya Mittal, in Gwalior through Mumbai-based influencer Faizan Ansari, who made weird allegations related to fraud and misrepresentation in his complaint. 

Among others, he alleged that she duped many people through money transactions and, sensationally, that Tanya Mittal said a lot of things about her family and personal life untruthfully on the reality show. 

The drama casted a new flame in a heated online debate, with many questioning the drama around Mittal’s on-screen persona, which includes claims about a lifestyle as extravagant as possessing a house “more expensive than any seven-star hotels,” along with bodily guards. 

The legal step requires her immediate arrest, enhancing the already threatening tone of her stay in the Bigg Boss house into one with graver criminal effects.

Allegations of Financial Deception

The core of Faizan Ansari’s complaint is about financial fraud. Ansari has alleged that Tanya Mittal duped different people for monetary gains. Moreover, even more shocking, and which made headlines, Ansari has specifically accused Mittal of causing the imprisonment of her ex-boyfriend, social media influencer Balraj. 



Ansari insists that an “innocent person” is now in prison because of her actions and demands that authorities take strict punitive action, including issuing an arrest warrant so that justice is done.

Misrepresentation of Personal Life Claims

The FIR against Tanya Mittal, in addition to the allegations of finances and crime, also includes her behavior inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. According to a complaint lodged by her, Faizan Ansari, the resident of Gwalior has made hundreds of false claims regarding her family and personal life on the show. 

One such charge is the much-discussed claim that the Gwaliorian has made regarding her wealth and the life of luxury that she leads, allegations that Ansari suggests have too much exaggeration and are misleading presentations. 

He also suggests that besides misrepresenting herself to the audience, this act of hers casts a bad image of the influencer community and her hometown Gwalior.

Ansari argues that this should form a stain over the society to which the influencer community belonged. The police now have a tough job investigating such serious allegations levelled against a celebrity of the television genre.

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 12:45 PM IST
QUICK LINKS