Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal breaks down after recalling childhood abuse by father, says "He used to beat me"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 10, 2025 23:53:20 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, emotions ran high when contestant Tanya Mittal broke down on national television after a nomination task turned deeply personal.

During the challenge, Tanya and Gaurav Khanna were asked to hold back from pressing the buzzer for 19 minutes while others tried to distract them. It was during this task that fellow contestant Kunickaa Sadanand made a remark, saying Tanya’s mother had “not taught her anything.” The comment left Tanya visibly shaken. Although she managed to complete the task, it led to an emotional breakdown soon after.

Opening up in front of the housemates, Tanya recalled her traumatic childhood, saying her father “used to beat” her while her mother tried to protect her. Tanya also shared that she had to fight for even basic choices like wearing a saree or stepping outside. She also shared that at the age of 19, she was almost forced into marriage, which left her feeling so trapped that she “wanted to die.”

“My father used to beat me, and my mother would save me. I started my business with great difficulty. I needed permission to wear a saree or even step outside. I was 19 when they almost got me married off… I wanted to die,” she said.

Her raw confession moved several contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Zeishan Quadri, and Pranit More, who called out Kunickaa for making an “insensitive” comment.

Meanwhile, as ‘Bigg Boss 19’ nears its one-month mark, the season is becoming more dramatic with new twists, tasks, daily fights, and emotional revelations. The recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode also saw Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaz Badesha, entering the house as the first wildcard contestant of the season.

Bigg Boss 19 airs on JioHotstar and Colors TV. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Bigg Boss 19Gaurav KhannaKunickaa Sadanandsalman khanTanya Mittal

