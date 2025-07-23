BLACKPINK’s Solo Stars Reportedly Blocked from Grammy Best New Artist? Here’s Why!

Amid Blackpink’s DEADLINE world tour, a twist has got BLINKs buzzing with frustration, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have reportedly been deemed ineligible for the 2025 Grammy Awards’ Best New Artist category. Despite their explosive solo careers, the K-pop queens are facing a roadblock due to Grammy rules that prioritize fresh faces over established group members. Let’s dive into the drama, the rules, and what this means for BLACKPINK’s solo ventures.

Grammy Rules Slam the Door on BLACKPINK’s Solo Dreams

The Recording Academy’s Best New Artist category is designed to spotlight artists who’ve just broken through, but there’s a catch, if you’ve already achieved “prominence” with a group, you’re out of the running. According to a July 22 report by Hits Daily Double, this rule disqualifies Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa because of BLACKPINK’s global domination since their 2016 debut.

Despite their solo releases like Lisa’s “Rockstar” and Jennie’s “Mantra,” falling within the 2025 eligibility period, their group fame overshadows their individual bids. Fans on X are calling it a “stupid and disrespectful” move, comparing it to past snubs of BTS and The Weeknd.

Solo Ventures Shine Bright, But Grammy Glory Fades

Each BLACKPINK member has carved a unique path in 2024, making their ineligibility sting even more. Jennie kicked things off with her label Odd Atelier, dropping “Mantra” and gearing up for her debut album Ruby on March 7, 2025, with collabs featuring Dua Lipa and Childish Gambino. Lisa, under her LLOUD label, released Alter Ego and snagged a role in The White Lotus. Rosé’s rosie album, paired with her chart-topping Bruno Mars collab “APT,” hit the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10, a first for a female K-pop soloist. Jisoo, with her BLISSOO label, delivered the bubblegum pop EP Amortage and is diving deeper into acting. Yet, despite these achievements, the Grammy’s rigid criteria keep them locked out of the Best New Artist race.

BLINKs Fight Back and Look to 2026

The BLACKPINK fandom isn’t taking this lying down. Outraged BLINKs have flooded X, arguing that artists like Sabrina Carpenter transitioned from group-adjacent work to solo Grammy nods, so why not BLACKPINK? Some fans draw parallels to BTS’s Grammy struggles, calling the rules outdated for global acts like K-pop stars.

Looking ahead, 2026 could be their year, BLACKPINK’s planned reunion tour and the full release of all four solo albums fall within the next eligibility window. For now, the quartet’s absence from the 2025 Grammys has only fueled their drive to conquer new heights, both together and apart.

Also Read: Hoshi Shades BTS? SEVENTEEN Pop Star’s Instagram Like Sparks K-Pop Fan War