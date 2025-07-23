Hoshi Shades BTS? SEVENTEEN Pop Star’s Instagram Like Sparks K-Pop Fan War

A recent Instagram like by SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi has ignited a fiery debate between Carats and ARMY, with fans accusing the K-pop star of throwing shade at BTS over a 2019 MAMA award. Here’s the full scoop on the controversy rocking the K-pop world.

Hoshi’s Instagram Like That Started It All

Hoshi has become a hot topic in the K-pop industry with his just one move, the artist has sparked a fiery fan war with his like on an Instagram reel. The reel was about SEVENTEEN’s 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) performance of “Hit,” captioned, “Never forget SVT’s performance ‘Hit’ at 2019 MAMA, right after they lost the ‘Best Dance Performance’ award.” BTS won the award for “Boy With Luv,” and some fans interpreted Hoshi’s like as a subtle jab, suggesting SEVENTEEN was unfairly overlooked.

Social media erupted, with posts on X calling Hoshi “bitter” and a “snake,” accusing him of fueling fan wars. Now BTS fandom ARMY is throwing shades on SEVENTEEN with tweet like, “At the end of the day, BTS doesn’t compete, they dominate. Seventeen, meanwhile, keeps flopping, and the bitterness is eating them alive.” Another post claimed that Hoshi doesn’t care anymore as he nears his military enlistment on September 16, 2025.

Carats Defend Hoshi’s Intentions

SEVENTEEN’s fans, Carats, argue Hoshi’s like was innocent, emphasizing his focus was on celebrating his group’s performance, not shading BTS. Some pointed out the caption’s English language might have been misinterpreted by Hoshi, who may not have grasped its tone.

A fan on X pleaded, “His fans’ views are not his own,” urging others to see the like as a nod to SEVENTEEN’s effort rather than a dig at BTS. Supporters also highlighted Hoshi’s past praise for BTS, noting he called them the “best performers” and admitted to studying their dances, suggesting no bad blood exists.

A History of BTS-SEVENTEEN Respect

Despite the controversy, BTS and SEVENTEEN have along history of camaraderie and mutual love. In 2023, Hoshi even expressed his deep desire to follow the footsteps of BTS during his appearance on BTS’s Suga’s show ‘Suchwita.’

The two groups, both under HYBE, have frequently interacted amicably, such as when Joshua and Hoshi of SEVENTEEN congratulated V of BTS following their victory in the 2016 MAMA Daesang. At this point, the accusations seem baseless and exaggerated to ignite the fan wars, while none of the members have commented over this chaos.

