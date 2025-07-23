LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index
Home > Entertainment > Hoshi Shades BTS? SEVENTEEN Pop Star’s Instagram Like Sparks K-Pop Fan War

Hoshi Shades BTS? SEVENTEEN Pop Star’s Instagram Like Sparks K-Pop Fan War

Did SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi throw shade at BTS with a single Instagram like? A reel about SEVENTEEN’s 2019 MAMA loss sparked fan wars, with ARMY calling Hoshi “bitter” and Carats defending his innocence. Is this K-pop camaraderie crumbling or just a misunderstanding fueling the fire of hate?

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi sparked fan war between Army and Carats
SEVENTEEN's Hoshi sparked fan war between Army and Carats

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 23, 2025 12:26:37 IST

A recent Instagram like by SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi has ignited a fiery debate between Carats and ARMY, with fans accusing the K-pop star of throwing shade at BTS over a 2019 MAMA award. Here’s the full scoop on the controversy rocking the K-pop world.

Hoshi’s Instagram Like That Started It All

Hoshi has become a hot topic in the K-pop industry with his just one move, the artist has sparked a fiery fan war with his like on an Instagram reel. The reel was about SEVENTEEN’s 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) performance of “Hit,” captioned, “Never forget SVT’s performance ‘Hit’ at 2019 MAMA, right after they lost the ‘Best Dance Performance’ award.” BTS won the award for “Boy With Luv,” and some fans interpreted Hoshi’s like as a subtle jab, suggesting SEVENTEEN was unfairly overlooked. 

Social media erupted, with posts on X calling Hoshi “bitter” and a “snake,” accusing him of fueling fan wars. Now BTS fandom ARMY is throwing shades on SEVENTEEN with tweet like, “At the end of the day, BTS doesn’t compete,  they dominate. Seventeen, meanwhile, keeps flopping, and the bitterness is eating them alive.” Another post claimed that Hoshi doesn’t care anymore as he nears his military enlistment on September 16, 2025.

Carats Defend Hoshi’s Intentions

SEVENTEEN’s fans, Carats, argue Hoshi’s like was innocent, emphasizing his focus was on celebrating his group’s performance, not shading BTS. Some pointed out the caption’s English language might have been misinterpreted by Hoshi, who may not have grasped its tone.

A fan on X pleaded, “His fans’ views are not his own,” urging others to see the like as a nod to SEVENTEEN’s effort rather than a dig at BTS. Supporters also highlighted Hoshi’s past praise for BTS, noting he called them the “best performers” and admitted to studying their dances, suggesting no bad blood exists.

A History of BTS-SEVENTEEN Respect

Despite the controversy, BTS and SEVENTEEN have along history of camaraderie and mutual love. In 2023, Hoshi even expressed his deep desire to follow the footsteps of BTS during his appearance on BTS’s Suga’s show ‘Suchwita.’

The two groups, both under HYBE, have frequently interacted amicably, such as when Joshua and Hoshi of SEVENTEEN congratulated V of BTS following their victory in the 2016 MAMA Daesang. At this point, the accusations seem baseless and exaggerated to ignite the fan wars, while none of the members have commented over this chaos.

Also Read: TXT’s Soobin Stuns K-Pop Fans As The HOTTEST Weather Reporter During South Korea’s Heatwave- Pics Inside!

Tags: btsHoshikpop

RELATED News

MIHIR IS BACK! Amar Upadhyay Returns With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 — The Saga Continues
Actor Rana Daggubati Seeks Additional Time From ED Date In Betting Apps Case
TXT’s Soobin Stuns K-Pop Fans As The HOTTEST Weather Reporter During South Korea’s Heatwave- Pics Inside!
Deja Vu Or Divine Comedy? Julie Bowen On The ‘Modern Family’ Echo Of Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal
Actor Zhang Yiyang First Celeb To Get Death Penalty In Mainland China, Executed For 16-Yr-Old Girlfriend’s Murder

More News

Was Jeffrey Epstein Murdered? Brother Makes Shocking Claim
Why Green Glows On Shivratri: The Sacred Symbolism Behind The Color
GOOD NEWS! UPI Goes Global, PayPal World Makes International Payments A Smooth Breeze For Indians
Hoshi Shades BTS? SEVENTEEN Pop Star’s Instagram Like Sparks K-Pop Fan War
Beyond “The One”: Is Polyamory Redefining Love And Relationships In 2025?
Rodrigo De Paul To Inter Miami: Another World Cup Winner Joins Messi’s Army
What Terrifies Sam Altman? OpenAI CEO Warns of AI’s Economic and Societal Impacts
Obesity Grips All of India: A Ticking Time Bomb Demanding Urgent Preventive Action
Student Suicides in India Decline Slightly to 7.6% of Total Cases in 2022, Govt Data Shows
Women’s Euro 2025 Semi Final: Spain vs Germany, Where And Where To Watch, Team News
Hoshi Shades BTS? SEVENTEEN Pop Star’s Instagram Like Sparks K-Pop Fan War

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hoshi Shades BTS? SEVENTEEN Pop Star’s Instagram Like Sparks K-Pop Fan War

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hoshi Shades BTS? SEVENTEEN Pop Star’s Instagram Like Sparks K-Pop Fan War
Hoshi Shades BTS? SEVENTEEN Pop Star’s Instagram Like Sparks K-Pop Fan War
Hoshi Shades BTS? SEVENTEEN Pop Star’s Instagram Like Sparks K-Pop Fan War
Hoshi Shades BTS? SEVENTEEN Pop Star’s Instagram Like Sparks K-Pop Fan War

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?