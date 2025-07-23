TXT’s Soobin Stuns K-Pop Fans As The HOTTEST Weather Reporter During South Korea’s Heatwave- Pics Inside!

Imagine watching television at your home and suddenly a familiar K-Pop celebrity appears on the screen and presents the weather report. This imagination became reality when Soobin, the member of K-pop group TXT, surprised fans and viewers alike with his appearance on a national news channel as a weather man along with experienced weather forecaster Lee Hye-min to report the day’s weather.

Image credit- X

TXT Soobin: The Weather Forecaster

In a surprising turn of events, TXT’s leader Soobin bartered his dazzling stage outfit for a sleek and chic suit as he guested as a one-time weatherman on YTN’s ‘News Square 2PM’ on July 22, 2025.

Image credit: X

He appeared at the outdoor studio and delivered the weather report with remarkable professionalism with his smooth hosting skills at play . The forecast was centered about the recent intense heatwaves blanketing South Korea after a period of heavy monsoon rains.

Image credit: X

TXT Soobin’s Comforting Message

Soobin appalled the viewers with his impressive hosting skills with added flair. To report the weather centering around heatwaves in an interesting way, he even held out a bottle of ice that was visibly melting to express the situation visually.

#soobin was the weather forecaster for the day on ytn news 🐰 before coming on site today, i froze a bottle of water and in 30 minutes, more than half the ice has melted pic.twitter.com/QhFzZAwxNX — 💬 (@translatingTXT) July 22, 2025







Beyond the daily temperatures, Soobin used this platform to deliver a powerful and timely message. He seized the opportunity to extend words of compassion, comfort and solidarity. He said, ’I hope you can spend some time healing with music during the summer, when both your body and mind can easily get tired.’

Further, Soobin also graced the site with a glimpse of TXT’s title track ‘Beautiful Strangers’ choreography , a timely nod to TXT’s latest release.

this is really a very good thing for txt esp this comeback 😭🥹🩵 soobin’s evidently getting so much love from korean gp and him being a weatherman was not in my 2025 bingo cards but definitely not unexpected 😌 good job soob!!!! pic.twitter.com/FJTXyfLqLL — ⋆.˚🦋༘⋆ (@abcsbinnie) July 22, 2025







TXT Soobin’s Newfound Respect for News

Looking back on his experience, Soobin confessed that the live, on-site weather forecast was tougher than he had expected. “I didn’t know how challenging it is to report live weather,” he revealed, giving extra recognition to the typically underpromoted work of broadcast meteorology. But he was profoundly satisfied with having succeeded in communicating vital real-time information to the public. Such humility and commitment only endeared him further to the viewers.

👤 soobin caster, how was it conveying the weather to people yourself today?

🐰 i never knew that conveying the weather on site was such a difficult thing but it was really meaningful to be able to relay important information to the viewers in real time

👤 i was really shocked… pic.twitter.com/BliAGIsmY1 — 💬 (@translatingTXT) July 22, 2025







TXT Soobin As A Weather Man: Fan Reactions

Soobin’s appearance at YTN drew massive praise from netizens and viewers alike. They applauded him for his calm and professional demeanor given that he has to report in the scorching heat. Soobin’s seamless transition from a K-pop idol to a news reporter was commendable and acknowledged by both fans and viewers.

weather forecaster soobin is fine, no wonder he’s so in demand in korea rn pic.twitter.com/sjMWioI0Ve — 🐈‍⬛ (@inhalingtxt) July 22, 2025







bro soobin is the hottest weather forecaster i know 🧎🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/0enEIsbZNs — tai⁷ ✰ (@myglarch) July 22, 2025







SOOBIN being on the news as a weathercaster was NOT on my 2025 bingo card but im here for it pic.twitter.com/qj1iGED6TC — sarah 𖦹 (@gyufilms1) July 22, 2025







SOOBIN BEING A WEATHERCASTER ON NATIONAL TV?????!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/O62flo4Jbg — ᯓ✦⟭⟬Karin⁷⟬⟭ᯓ✦ | 7-1=0 | 5=TOGETHER (@drakd88) July 22, 2025







TXT’s Latest Comeback

Soobin’s surprise appearance as a weather forecaster was a smart and strategic move, perfectly blending with TXT’s latest comeback and the album’s concept to connect music with comfort. On July 21, TXT made their highly anticipated comeback with their fourth full-length album titled ‘The Star Chapter: TOGETHER, the final installment of their ‘Star Chapter’ series. The album is led by the title track ‘Beautiful Strangers’.







Also Read: WOODZ Completes Military Enlistment, Promises New Music, Festival Stage Next