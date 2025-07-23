LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index
Home > Entertainment > TXT’s Soobin Stuns K-Pop Fans As The HOTTEST Weather Reporter During South Korea’s Heatwave- Pics Inside!

TXT’s Soobin Stuns K-Pop Fans As The HOTTEST Weather Reporter During South Korea’s Heatwave- Pics Inside!

TXT’s Soobin surprised fans by stepping into the role of a weather reporter on national television, delivering South Korea’s heatwave forecast with poise and heart. His unexpected appearance not only showcased his versatility but also perfectly tied into TXT’s comforting comeback theme.

TXT Soobin Shocks Fans With Unexpected Weather Forecasting Debut (Image credit: X)
TXT Soobin Shocks Fans With Unexpected Weather Forecasting Debut (Image credit: X)

Published By: Muskan Sharma
Published: July 23, 2025 12:00:22 IST

Imagine watching television at your home and suddenly a familiar K-Pop celebrity appears on the screen and presents the weather report. This imagination became reality when Soobin, the member of K-pop group TXT, surprised fans and viewers alike with his appearance on a national news channel as a weather man along with experienced weather forecaster Lee Hye-min to report the day’s weather.

Image credit- X

Image credit- X

TXT Soobin: The Weather Forecaster 

In a surprising turn of events, TXT’s leader Soobin bartered his dazzling stage outfit for a sleek and chic suit as he guested as a one-time weatherman on YTN’s ‘News Square 2PM’ on July 22, 2025.

Image credit: X

Image credit: X

He appeared at the outdoor studio and delivered the weather report with remarkable professionalism with his smooth hosting skills at play . The forecast was centered about the recent intense heatwaves blanketing South Korea after a period of heavy monsoon rains. 

Image credit: X

Image credit: X

TXT Soobin’s Comforting Message 

Soobin appalled the viewers with his impressive hosting skills with added flair. To report the weather centering around heatwaves in an interesting way, he even held out a bottle of ice that was visibly melting to express the situation visually.



Beyond the daily temperatures, Soobin used this platform to deliver a powerful and timely message. He seized the opportunity to extend words of compassion, comfort and solidarity. He said, ’I hope you can spend some time healing with music during the summer, when both your body and mind can easily get tired.’ 

Further, Soobin also graced the site with a glimpse of TXT’s title track ‘Beautiful Strangers’ choreography , a timely nod to TXT’s latest release.



TXT Soobin’s  Newfound Respect for News

Looking back on his experience, Soobin confessed that the live, on-site weather forecast was tougher than he had expected. “I didn’t know how challenging it is to report live weather,” he revealed, giving extra recognition to the typically underpromoted work of broadcast meteorology. But he was profoundly satisfied with having succeeded in communicating vital real-time information to the public. Such humility and commitment only endeared him further to the viewers.



TXT Soobin As A Weather Man: Fan Reactions 

Soobin’s appearance at YTN drew massive praise from netizens and viewers alike. They applauded him for his calm and professional demeanor given that he has to report in the scorching heat. Soobin’s seamless transition from a K-pop idol to a news reporter was commendable and acknowledged by both fans and viewers.









TXT’s Latest Comeback

Soobin’s surprise appearance as a weather forecaster was a smart and strategic move, perfectly blending with TXT’s latest comeback and the album’s concept to connect music with comfort. On July 21, TXT made their highly anticipated comeback with their fourth full-length album titled ‘The Star Chapter: TOGETHER, the final installment of their ‘Star Chapter’ series. The album is led by the title track ‘Beautiful Strangers’. 



Also Read: WOODZ Completes Military Enlistment, Promises New Music, Festival Stage Next

Tags: SoobinTXTTxt ComebackWeather Forecaster

RELATED News

MIHIR IS BACK! Amar Upadhyay Returns With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 — The Saga Continues
Hoshi Shades BTS? SEVENTEEN Pop Star’s Instagram Like Sparks K-Pop Fan War
Actor Rana Daggubati Seeks Additional Time From ED Date In Betting Apps Case
Deja Vu Or Divine Comedy? Julie Bowen On The ‘Modern Family’ Echo Of Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal
Actor Zhang Yiyang First Celeb To Get Death Penalty In Mainland China, Executed For 16-Yr-Old Girlfriend’s Murder

More News

Was Jeffrey Epstein Murdered? Brother Makes Shocking Claim
Why Green Glows On Shivratri: The Sacred Symbolism Behind The Color
GOOD NEWS! UPI Goes Global, PayPal World Makes International Payments A Smooth Breeze For Indians
Beyond “The One”: Is Polyamory Redefining Love And Relationships In 2025?
Rodrigo De Paul To Inter Miami: Another World Cup Winner Joins Messi’s Army
What Terrifies Sam Altman? OpenAI CEO Warns of AI’s Economic and Societal Impacts
TXT’s Soobin Stuns K-Pop Fans As The HOTTEST Weather Reporter During South Korea’s Heatwave- Pics Inside!
Obesity Grips All of India: A Ticking Time Bomb Demanding Urgent Preventive Action
Student Suicides in India Decline Slightly to 7.6% of Total Cases in 2022, Govt Data Shows
Women’s Euro 2025 Semi Final: Spain vs Germany, Where And Where To Watch, Team News
TXT’s Soobin Stuns K-Pop Fans As The HOTTEST Weather Reporter During South Korea’s Heatwave- Pics Inside!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

TXT’s Soobin Stuns K-Pop Fans As The HOTTEST Weather Reporter During South Korea’s Heatwave- Pics Inside!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

TXT’s Soobin Stuns K-Pop Fans As The HOTTEST Weather Reporter During South Korea’s Heatwave- Pics Inside!
TXT’s Soobin Stuns K-Pop Fans As The HOTTEST Weather Reporter During South Korea’s Heatwave- Pics Inside!
TXT’s Soobin Stuns K-Pop Fans As The HOTTEST Weather Reporter During South Korea’s Heatwave- Pics Inside!
TXT’s Soobin Stuns K-Pop Fans As The HOTTEST Weather Reporter During South Korea’s Heatwave- Pics Inside!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?