LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files
Live TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files
Home > Entertainment > WOODZ Completes Military Enlistment, Promises New Music, Festival Stage Next

WOODZ Completes Military Enlistment, Promises New Music, Festival Stage Next

After completing 18 months of mandatory service in the military band, K-pop star WOODZ (Cho Seung-youn) has officially been discharged, receiving a warm welcome from fans and media. Despite being enlisted, his self-written track “Drowning” soared to the top of charts, setting the stage for a powerful comeback with new music, festivals, and a global tour.

WOODZ Is Discharged From His Military Service (Image credit- X)
WOODZ Is Discharged From His Military Service (Image credit- X)

Published By: Muskan Sharma
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 17:38:05 IST

After a year and a half of compulsory duty, South Korean singer and producer WOODZ is finally discharged. WOODZ, real name Cho Seung-youn, finished his mandatory military service on Monday, July 21 . He enlisted in January 2024 and joined the military band.

WOODZ Is Back

Singer WOODZ is now officially discharged from his military duty. At the Military Academy in Seoul, he met up with his fans and media professionals for his first official greeting as a civilian. WOODZ saluted and greeted all the people who had been waiting there for him to celebrate his return. Feeling grateful, he said, ‘Thank you so much for waiting for me’. When asked what he would want for his first meal as a civilian, he quickly named “Samgyeopsal,” or grilled pork belly.



WOODZ’s Remarkable Resurgence During Service

Despite his time away from the spotlight, WOODZ suddenly became popular during his military service as his self-composed song “Drowning,” which came out in April 2023, started climbing up the music charts towards the later part of 2023. Interest was mainly created by a viral performance of the song on the KBS show “Immortal Songs” by WOODZ in his military uniform. This performance racked up millions of views and “Drowning” even took the top spot in the major music charts and won on music shows. WOODZ through agency, expressed how surreal it felt to receive such support even while being in the military.



WOODZ Preparing for Full-Scale Comeback

With his demobilization, WOODZ will make a comeback to his career with a series of big-name activities. He has also already launched a new web fan community to return to his fans, titled MOODZ. His first appearance in public will be at the “2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer” on July 27, and he is also going to perform at Japan’s “Summer Sonic 2025” music festival in August. WOODZ has also teased a new album and concert tour, vowing to keep challenging himself by experimenting with rock but also challenging himself with other genres.

Who Is WOODZ?

WOODZ, whose real name is Cho Seung-youn, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, rapper, and record producer. He initially debuted as one of the members of the boy group UNIQ, Chinese -Korean under Yuehua entertainment,  in 2014. He subsequently became famous with his show stint on survival reality show “Produce X 101” in 2019, where he finished fifth and got accepted into the project group X1. Upon the split of X1, he went back to his solo life by releasing his first EP ‘Equal’ along with the title track ‘Love Me Harder’ on 29th June 2020 Since then he has released some albums and tracks representing his own musical style.

Also Read: When Is K-Pop Drama ‘Variety’ Releasing? Son Ye-jin and Jo Yu-ri Starrer Finally Goes On Floors For Netflix

Tags: Drowningk-popmilitary dischargeWOODZ

More News

‘Parliament Not Drawing Room Of Brother-Sister Duo’: Dharmendra Pradhan Criticises Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi For Monsoon Session Disruption
Ellen DeGeneres Finally Confirms Moving To UK After Donald Trump’s Re-Election: Not Used To Seeing This Kind Of Beauty
Remembering VS Achuthanandan: Communist Icon, Working Class Leader Who Redefined Kerala’s Left Politics
Asia Cup Crisis Threatens PCB with Rs 35 Crore Loss Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
WOODZ Completes Military Enlistment, Promises New Music, Festival Stage Next
Hollywood Box-Office Report: Superman Crosses $400M Globally, Jurassic World Rebirth With Scarlett Johansson Hits $650 Million
Deadliest Plane Crashes in Aviation History That Shocked the World
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara Is Unstoppable At Box Office, Pockets Rs 83 Crore in First Weekend, First For Any Debutant
8th Pay Commission Likely to Be Discussed in Parliament on July 21: Status, Delay, and Salary Hike for Government Employees
Philadelphia Phillies Reunite with David Robertson in US 5 Million Deal to Bolster Struggling Bullpen
WOODZ Completes Military Enlistment, Promises New Music, Festival Stage Next

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WOODZ Completes Military Enlistment, Promises New Music, Festival Stage Next

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WOODZ Completes Military Enlistment, Promises New Music, Festival Stage Next
WOODZ Completes Military Enlistment, Promises New Music, Festival Stage Next
WOODZ Completes Military Enlistment, Promises New Music, Festival Stage Next
WOODZ Completes Military Enlistment, Promises New Music, Festival Stage Next

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?