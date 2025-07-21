LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > When Is K-Pop Drama ‘Variety’ Releasing? Son Ye-jin and Jo Yu-ri Starrer Finally Goes On Floors For Netflix

When Is K-Pop Drama ‘Variety’ Releasing? Son Ye-jin and Jo Yu-ri Starrer Finally Goes On Floors For Netflix

Netflix has officially greenlit the K-pop drama Variety, starring Son Ye-jin and Jo Yu-ri. The series explores the demanding world of K-pop idols, their struggles, and sacrifices. Filming starts July 2025, with a release expected in late 2026 or early 2027.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 16:07:26 IST

Netflix is ready to engage the audience yet again with Variety, an upcoming K-pop drama intended to reveal the complexities of South Korea’s intensely competitive idol sector. The series features the renowned Son Ye-jin and gifted Jo Yu-ri, examining the intricate relationships connected to fame, influence, and desire. Providing a new perspective on the idol industry, Variety is creating excitement as one of the most awaited K-dramas in the upcoming years. 

Netflix’s K-Pop Drama ‘Variety’ Stars Son Ye-jin and Jo Yu-ri in a Star-Studded Cast

Son Ye-jin, famously known for her remarkable roles in Crash Landing on You and Thirty-Nine, is known to play a character influenced by a famous and dominating K-pop agency leader. Her casting tells us about a sophisticated and subtle depiction of the demanding world linked to idol achievement which is difficult for everyone to achieve.

Accompanying her is Jo Yu-ri, an ex-member of the famous group IZ*ONE and also an actress, is looked forward to combind the narrative with authenticity and new energy. Their joint presence creates an energetic and engaging chemistry on screen. 

Inside ‘Variety’: Exploring the Bright Lights and Shadows of K-Pop Fame

Variety dives into the tough side of being a K-pop idol dealing with crazy busy schedules, fierce competition, and the stress of always being watched by fans and the media. The show will not only feature amazing performances on stage but also reveal the hard work and sacrifices idols go through behind the scenes. Filming is set to start in July 2025, and fans can look forward to watching it sometime in late 2026 or early 2027. It’s definitely one to keep an eye on for anyone who loves K-pop or great dramas, the story has been written with a lot of passion and tells something that might not have been potrayed before in such a cinematic manner. 

