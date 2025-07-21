LIVE TV
Why BTS’s Jungkook Is Now An ‘Uncle’ And ARMY Is Losing It? Check What Is The Buzz About

BTS’s Jungkook surprised fans with an impromptu Weverse live on July 20, turning a simple mic test into a heartfelt session filled with music, humour, and candid updates. From singing Justin Bieber’s Changes to embracing the nickname “Uncle Jungkook,” the Golden Maknae delivered a wholesome moment that left ARMYs swooning.

BTS Jungkook During His Recent Weverse Live (Image Credit- Pinterest & X)

Published By: Muskan Sharma
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 11:14:01 IST

BTS’s Jungkook, once again surprised fans with an impromptu Weverse live broadcast on July 20, 2025, making a mundane piece of equipment testing unforgettable and intimate. A casual mic testing session ended up becoming an unforgettable fan interaction, making waves across social media. 



BTS’ Jungkook Grooves To Justin Bieber 

Through this Weverse live the Golden Maknae gave a glimpse into his personal approach to creating music, and his unfiltered opinions on everything from music to growing old. What started as a simple audio-only stream to test his new gaming laptop and mic had evolved into a soulful music listening session. Jungkook, being the artist that he is, couldn’t help but sing for his fans and treated them with his angelic version of Justin Bieber’s ‘Changes’. This move has led fan speculations about a possible collaboration between the two world artists. The spontaneous musical performance testified to his passionate devotion to his craft and his natural talent for reaching out to ARMY, even in informal situations.





BTS Jungkook Is Now An ‘Uncle’?

Perhaps the most treasured moment of the broadcast is when Jungkook addressed his soon-to-be 30th birthday.  He conceded the advice to grow older ‘hurts a little’, but he welcomed the lighthearted new nickname ‘Uncle Jungkook’ that soon started appearing in live comments from fans. This outburst of humour and humility worked, as fans worldwide praised his maturity while lovingly reminding him he will always be the group’s ‘baby’.





BTS Jungkook On The Whereabouts Of His BTS ‘Hyungs’

Jungkook further talked about his other BTS hyungs (older brothers), informing that they are all doing well and working hard on their upcoming album and their personal commitments. He noted that Jimin was likely asleep since it was 4:30 a.m. in Korea and also mentioned RM, SUGA, and J-Hope attending their stylist’s wedding in Seoul, where RM was the MC. These little details of information are comforting to the fans who always await the news on the members’ personal life and solo endeavors.

BTS Jungkook Surprised ARMYs

The biggest highlight of the live stream was when Jungkook briefly turned on his camera, surprising fans were enjoying the audio-only stream. The brief visual appearance stunned the fans who flooded the comment section and later the social media platforms. This became the most viral moment from the live broadcast, reminding everyone of the genuine and unfiltered connection he shares with his audience.




Tags: btsJHOPEJiminjungkookjustin bieberRMsuga

