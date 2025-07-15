LIVE TV
BTS Jungkook Is Back On Instagram! Gains 2.8 Million Followers In Less Than 12 Hours

BTS’s Jungkook has made a surprise return to Instagram with a new verified account, @mnijungkook, which he introduced during a fun IG live with V and RM. Meanwhile, the group is currently in Los Angeles preparing for their much-anticipated OT7 comeback in Spring 2026.

Published By: Muskan Sharma
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 16:38:13 IST

BTS Jungkook is back on Instagram! 

In a surprise turn of events, BTS Jungkook is officially back on Instagram today, July 15. The new account was verified by none other than JungKook himself as he turned on an Instagram live with members, V and RM, joining in for a chaotic and funny experience. The account goes by the name- @mnijungkook .

During the IG live, Jungkook explained the meaning behind his Instagram account name, saying that it stands for: My Name Is Jungkook. The account did not have any post or profile picture as of now, but has garnered more than 2.8M followers within 24 hours of its launch. 

JungKook also has another Instagram account dedicated to his pet dog, Bam, with the username: Bam’s Dad. 

BTS’s Upcoming Comeback

Meanwhile, Jungkook is currently in Los Angeles with others members, preparing for BTS’ group comeback in the Spring of 2026. The group is in the city to work together on their comeback album.

On June 21, with the discharge of member, Suga, all BTS members have officially completed their mandatory military service and are set to reunite on stage. During this time, each member have released their solo music before their enlistment and those discharged early including Jin and J-hope have embarked on their solo world tours along with musical releases. 

Previously on July 1, all seven members have announced their OT7 comeback with a full-length album and world tour via a surprise weverse live, generating buzz throughout the K-pop community. ‘We’ll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year. Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music … We’re also planning a world tour alongside the new album,’ the members stated .

