‘Personally, it feels very satisfying,’ Jenny Han And ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Cast Bids Farewell To Series Finale

As the third and last season of The Summer I Turned Pretty will be released on Prime Video on July 16, 2025, the audience is preparing for the much awaited ending of Belly’s romance.

Author Jenny Han and actors Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno have dropped hints about the “bittersweet” finale, spilling bits of surprises that are not like in the books, leaving the fans curious to know how the love triangle plays out.

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Cast Reflects on Emotional Farewells

Christopher Briney, portraying Conrad, called wrapping his arc “bittersweet,” while Gavin Casalegno expressed satisfaction with Jeremiah’s journey. The actors’ close bond with their characters, developed over three seasons, mirrors the fans’ attachment, amplifying the emotional weight of the finale.

Lola shared her emotional rollercoaster, admitting about crying so many times while filming. In a chat with EW, she stated”I was 18 when I first got cast, and I just finished my first year of college, and I was 22 when we wrapped this year. And I really, really do feel like I have grown up a lot on the show and through the show and with the character, and because of that, it’s just been such a big chapter of my life.”

The creator of the show, Jenny Han said, “It was, in some ways, surreal,” on wrapping up the filming. “I remember Lola was like, ‘You’re not crying that hard,’ and I was like, ‘I’m always going to know you, and it doesn’t feel a goodbye to me.’ Lola is so special and dear to me. This is such a moment in time, but this girl, I’ll see her soon.”

A Changed Ending Sparks Speculation

Han has confirmed that the series finale will deviate from her book trilogy’s conclusion, particularly regarding Belly’s choice between brothers Conrad and Jeremiah. So, wait to see who will win, Team Conrad or Team Jeramiah?

In the interview, Han expressed openness to new storytelling possibilities, noting, “I always knew how I wanted to end the books. But with the show, I went into it with an open mind.” This shift has fueled fan speculation, with Han teasing a “satisfying” yet unexpected resolution.

