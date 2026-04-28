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Home > Press Release > Commander of U.S. Pacific Air Forces Visits India to Strengthen Bilateral Defense Cooperation

Commander of U.S. Pacific Air Forces Visits India to Strengthen Bilateral Defense Cooperation

A key focus of General Schneider’s visit was advancing logistics cooperation between the two countries.  Strengthened logistics frameworks and agreements enable more seamless coordination, improving readiness and supporting rapid, coordinated responses to humanitarian crises and regional contingencies.  This growing cooperation enhances both nations’ capacity to deliver timely assistance and maintain operational presence across the Indo-Pacific.

Commander of U.S. Pacific Air Forces Visits India to Strengthen Bilateral Defense Cooperation

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 28, 2026 10:48:23 IST

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Commander of U.S. Pacific Air Forces Visits India to Strengthen Bilateral Defense Cooperation

New Delhi, India — The Commander of U.S. Pacific Air Forces General Kevin Schneider visited India April 19-25, emphasizing the United States’ commitment to deepening its strategic defense partnership with India and advancing a shared vision for a secure and stable Indo-Pacific.

During the visit, General Schneider engaged with senior Indian defense leadership, including counterparts from the Indian Air Force, to reinforce longstanding military ties and explore opportunities to expand operational collaboration.  The visit reflects the growing scope, complexity, and interoperability of U.S.-India defense cooperation across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains.

The United States and India continue to build a robust defense partnership rooted in shared democratic values and mutual interests in maintaining regional stability.  Recent years have seen an expansion in joint exercises, training engagements, and high-level exchanges, enhancing both nations’ ability to operate together effectively in diverse scenarios.

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A key focus of General Schneider’s visit was advancing logistics cooperation between the two countries.  Strengthened logistics frameworks and agreements enable more seamless coordination, improving readiness and supporting rapid, coordinated responses to humanitarian crises and regional contingencies.  This growing cooperation enhances both nations’ capacity to deliver timely assistance and maintain operational presence across the Indo-Pacific.

General Schneider also visited operational and training facilities, highlighting the increasing integration and trust between U.S. and Indian forces.  These engagements reflect a shared commitment to modernizing capabilities and ensuring preparedness to address emerging security challenges.

The United States values India as a vital partner in promoting peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.  This visit reaffirms the enduring strength of the U.S.-India Major Defense Partnership and signals continued momentum in expanding defense collaboration to meet evolving regional and global challenges.

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Tags: Air Forcecommandercooperationgeneral schneiderindianew delhiPacific Air ForceUSA

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Commander of U.S. Pacific Air Forces Visits India to Strengthen Bilateral Defense Cooperation

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Commander of U.S. Pacific Air Forces Visits India to Strengthen Bilateral Defense Cooperation

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