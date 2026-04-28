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Home > Education News > Assam HS Result 2026 Out at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check AHSEC Class 12 Scores at Official Website, Pass Percentage And Steps to Download Scorecard Here

Assam HS Result 2026 Out at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check AHSEC Class 12 Scores at Official Website, Pass Percentage And Steps to Download Scorecard Here

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has announced the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) result 2026.

Assam HS Result 2026
Assam HS Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: April 28, 2026 11:02:33 IST

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Assam HS Result 2026 Out at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check AHSEC Class 12 Scores at Official Website, Pass Percentage And Steps to Download Scorecard Here

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has released the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) result 2026 today. Students can now check their Assam HS result 2026 online through the official portals ahsec.assam.gov.in, asseb.in and assamresult.in. This has come after the board exams, which were finished weeks ago and were held between February 11 and March 16, 2026. The results have been published in digital format, so students can check their scores.

Assam HS result 2026: When and where to check

The links for the results have been opened by the Assam Board for a few hours after the results are released. Now students can check the Assam HS result 2026 on the official websites using their roll number or name.

The traffic on the websites can be high, and sometimes it can take a while to load. It is recommended that students should be patient and try again or at a later time. 

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Apart from the official websites, students can also check the results on DigiLocker. This is an alternative platform for students to access their results if there is any technical problem online. 

Students who appeared for the Class 12 board exam can now view their results using their login details on official portals.

The result for this year shows good performance across the board, with Science achieving the highest pass percentage amongst the top three streams.

Assam HS result 2026: What is the pass percentage

The performance was also remarkable across the board, such as:

  • 79.54 per cent pass in the Arts stream
  • 89.79 per cent pass in the Science stream
  • 81.13 per cent pass in the Commerce stream

Again, the science stream outperformed all the other streams and has been setting record-high pass percentages for years.

Assam HS result 2026: How to download scorecard

To check and download your result, follow these steps:

  • Go to official website at ahsec.assam.gov.in or asseb.in 
  • Click on “Assam HS Result 2026” link from the home page
  • Enter login credentials such as your roll number or full name
  • Click on the ‘Find Result’ button The scorecard will appear.
  • Download and save the result.

Take a printout of the provisional scorecard so we won’t have to wait for the final on paper.

Assam HS result 2026: How many students appeared

The highest number of candidates appeared in the Arts stream of the Assam HS exam this year, with 230,091 appearing for the exam, followed by 57,724 in the Science stream and 17,869 in the Commerce stream.

The large number of students taking up the arts stream still reflects its popularity among the Class 12 candidates in the state.

Assam HS result 2026: What details should you check

Students have to carefully check all the information provided in the scorecard after downloading. 

The details such as name of the student, subject-wise marks, overall result status, division or grade and registration number are significant.

Any such details must be reported to the school authorities or the board immediately. It is needed to have such precise data, particularly for admission to colleges and official documentation. 

Assam HS result 2026: Is the online mark sheet final? The online scorecard available on the website is a provisional one. The students will have to collect their original mark sheet from the school once it is released by the board. The original document will be accepted as an official record for admission to undergraduate courses and other academic processes. 

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Expected Soon At mahahsscboard.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet

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Tags: AHSEC Class 12 result 2026Assam 12th resultAssam Board HS resultAssam HSAssam HS result 2026

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Assam HS Result 2026 Out at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check AHSEC Class 12 Scores at Official Website, Pass Percentage And Steps to Download Scorecard Here

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Assam HS Result 2026 Out at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check AHSEC Class 12 Scores at Official Website, Pass Percentage And Steps to Download Scorecard Here
Assam HS Result 2026 Out at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check AHSEC Class 12 Scores at Official Website, Pass Percentage And Steps to Download Scorecard Here
Assam HS Result 2026 Out at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check AHSEC Class 12 Scores at Official Website, Pass Percentage And Steps to Download Scorecard Here
Assam HS Result 2026 Out at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check AHSEC Class 12 Scores at Official Website, Pass Percentage And Steps to Download Scorecard Here

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