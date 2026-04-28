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Home > Business News > Coal India Share Price Today: Coal India Stock Jumps Over 4% After Q4 Results; Profit Rises, Dividend Announced

Coal India Share Price Today: Coal India Stock Jumps Over 4% After Q4 Results; Profit Rises, Dividend Announced

Coal India Share Price Today: Shares of Coal India Limited jump over 4% after Q4 FY26 results. Profit rises 11% to ₹10,839 crore; a dividend of ₹5.25 is announced; the stock is among the top Nifty 50 gainers.

Coal India Share Price: Coal India Stock Jumps Over 4% After Q4 Results; Profit Rises, Dividend Announced
Coal India Share Price: Coal India Stock Jumps Over 4% After Q4 Results; Profit Rises, Dividend Announced

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: April 28, 2026 10:32:57 IST

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Coal India Share Price Today: Coal India Stock Jumps Over 4% After Q4 Results; Profit Rises, Dividend Announced

Coal India Share Price: Shares of Coal India Limited saw a strong uptick in early trade on Tuesday, rising over 4% after the company announced its March quarter (Q4 FY26) results. The stock was trading around ₹471–₹472, making it one of the top gainers on the Nifty 50.

Coal India Share Price: A steady quarter with better-than-expected profit

Coal India reported a net profit of ₹10,839 crore for the quarter, up 11.15% from ₹9,751 crore a year ago. What stood out more was the sharp jump from the previous quarter—profits were up over 50% sequentially, showing a strong finish to the financial year.

Revenue also moved up, though at a slower pace. The company posted ₹46,490 crore in revenue, a 5.8% year-on-year increase, helped mainly by better pricing.

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Coal India Share Price: Prices helped; volumes didn’t quite keep up

One of the key positives this quarter was a higher realisation. Coal India earned about ₹2,289 per tonne, roughly 6% higher than last year. However, this increase came against a slight dip in volumes, with overall sales down about 1%.

A big contributor here was e-auction sales, which made up around 14% of total volumes and came with strong premiums of about 36%. This helped cushion the impact of softer overall realisations during the year.

Coal India Share Price: Margins flat, hinting at cost pressures

While earnings improved, profitability margins didn’t expand much. EBITDA margins stayed around 27%, suggesting that rising costs may have offset some of the gains from higher prices.

Coal India Share Price: Mixed operational trends

On the ground, performance was a bit uneven. Coal production in March dipped 1.5% year-on-year to 84.5 million tonnes. Offtake, however, was slightly better, inching up 0.7% to 69.5 million tonnes. There are signs of recovery on a quarter-on-quarter basis, but volumes remain something to watch.

Coal India Share Price: Looking ahead: expansion and diversification

Beyond its core coal business, Coal India Limited is slowly expanding into new areas. The company is currently working on a 750 MWh battery energy storage project in Telangana and has lined up investments of around ₹3,300 crore to build eight coking coal washeries. These steps suggest it is not just relying on coal anymore, but also looking at cleaner energy options and better ways to improve the value of what it produces.

Coal India Share Price: Dividend adds to investor interest

Coal India has also proposed a final dividend of ₹5.25 per share for FY26. Once approved by shareholders, this payout is likely to attract investors who prefer steady income along with stock gains.

Coal India Share Price: Stock stays on a strong run

The latest jump in the share price only adds to its solid performance in recent months. The stock has gained over 5% in the past month and is up more than 17% so far this year. Considering the overall performance, it has delivered about 20% returns in six months, 18% over the past year, and an impressive 260% gain over five years.

Coal India Share Price: The bigger picture

Overall, the latest numbers show a company that is holding firm. Even though volume growth has been modest, better pricing has supported earnings. With consistent profits, regular dividends, and plans for future expansion, Coal India continues to be a stock that investors are closely monitoring.

Also Read: Infosys Slips Out Of Top 10 Most Valued Firms As Weak Outlook Weighs On IT Stocks

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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Coal India Share Price Today: Coal India Stock Jumps Over 4% After Q4 Results; Profit Rises, Dividend Announced
Coal India Share Price Today: Coal India Stock Jumps Over 4% After Q4 Results; Profit Rises, Dividend Announced
Coal India Share Price Today: Coal India Stock Jumps Over 4% After Q4 Results; Profit Rises, Dividend Announced
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