Shah Rukh Khan’s Involvement in Two Much Finale Remains Unconfirmed, Kajol and Twinkle Speaks Out!

The wait is almost over! Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s exciting new talk show, “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle,” is just around the corner, premiering on Prime Video on September 25, 2025. The trailer is out, and it is bustling with energy, featuring big names like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and more.

The Buzz Around Shah Rukh Khan

The Buzz is all about whether Shah Rukh Khan will make his special appearance. Given his close bond with Kajol, fans were hoping to see him in the trailer, but he’s noticeably absent. When asked about SRK’s potential appearance, Kajol and Twinkle shared that they did reach out to him, but his response is still unclear. While there is no confirmation about his involvement, fans are keeping their fingers crossed for a surprise cameo.

What To Expect From The Show?

Unfiltered Conversations: The show promises to deliver unscripted, spontaneous, and candid movements that will make you laugh and feel connected.

The show promises to deliver unscripted, spontaneous, and candid movements that will make you laugh and feel connected. A-List Guests: With stars like Govinda, Salman Khan, Amir Khan, and others on board, you can expect some amazing interactions and stories.

With stars like Govinda, Salman Khan, Amir Khan, and others on board, you can expect some amazing interactions and stories. Fresh and Fun Format: The show’s light hearted tone and lack of polish will make it feel like you are hanging out with Kajol, twinkle, and their guests.

The Making of Two Much

Kajol and Twinkle reveal that they made calls- yes, even “cold calls”- to secure actors for this show. This approach adds the show’s authenticity and spontaneity, making it feel more like a fun conversation with friends than a traditional talk show.

What This Means For Viewers

While Shahrukh Khan’s absence from the trailer might leave some fans wondering, the show’s already impressive line up and engaging conversations are sure to keep you entertained. Who knows? Maybe SRK will surprise us with a special appearance and future episode!

Conclusion

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, promises to be a refreshing take on the talk show format, with its unscripted conversations, star studded lineup, and light hearted tone. With Kajol and Twinkle’s chemistry and humor, this show is shaping up to be a must watch. Mark your calendars for September 25, and get ready to laugh, smile, and enjoy some quality time with Bollywood’s biggest stars!