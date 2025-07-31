Bollywood’s August 2025 Lineup: Dhadak 2, War 2 And More Must-Watch Films, Check Out Now!

This is the time the magic of Bollywood is going to unleash itself on the big screen in August 2025. This month is going to be full of surprises and entertainment serving flavours for your every taste bud. The slate of films ranges from heart-breaking romances to adrenaline-pumping action and truly inspiring biopics.

We’re your Bollywood guide, here’s the list of your must-watch theatrical releases.

Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 hit of the same title, directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions of Karan Johar, and opened on August 1 for theaters.

Both Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri were paired for the remake that deals with caste inequality, as seen in Pariyerum Perumal, the original Tamil movie, which tells about Neelesh, a law student from a background that’s marginalized, who falls for Vidhi, a modern city girl. It shall drive the viewer towards the emotional and socially relevant drama that will make everyone buzz after watching it.

War 2

Scheduled for release on 14th August, War 2 will be the new gem of YRF’s Spy Universe, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, featuring Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir Dhaliwal. This time he will meet the challenging force of Jun NTR or Agent Vikram. Kiara Advani also adds up to the star value.

The movie will be action-thriller in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It might just be one of the brightest highlights of the Independence Day weekend with all explosive stunts and some great emotional depth.

Son of Sardaar 2

Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn, will take audiences back to the events of the first edition. It is a spiritual successor of the 2012 movie-comedy which opens up in theaters on August 1.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Ascent, the film tells the story of Jassi, who navigated a chaotically conducted Sikh wedding and a few mafia fights in Scotland with the likes of Mrunal Thakur, Sanjay Dutt, and Ravi Kishan to realize this is going to be an interesting blend of romance, action, and desi humour.

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi

This biopic directed by Ravindra Gautam will release on August 1. It stars Anant Joshi as Yogi Adityanath-the only inspiration taken from the book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister-as he narrates the exploits in terms of his journey from monk to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, boldly sketching the scenario of his leadership and associated audacious decisions.

You can’t miss out these entertainment packed films, August 2025 is a cinematic spectacle. Book your tickets now!

