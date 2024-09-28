BookMyShow CEO Summoned In Coldplay Ticket Scam

This action is part of an ongoing investigation into allegations regarding the black market sales of tickets for the upcoming Coldplay concert.

The Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has issued a summons to Ashish Hemrajani, the CEO of Big Tree Entertainment, which is the parent company of BookMyShow, along with the company’s technical head. This action is part of an ongoing investigation into allegations regarding the black market sales of tickets for the upcoming Coldplay concert.

The concert, highly anticipated by fans, is set to take place from January 19 to 21, 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium. There are concerns that tickets are being resold at significantly inflated prices, undermining the integrity of the ticketing process. The executives have been asked to appear before the investigating officer on Saturday to provide detailed statements regarding the ticket sales and the measures in place to prevent unauthorized reselling.

This summons follows a formal complaint lodged by Advocate Amit Vyas, who accused BookMyShow of enabling these black market transactions. Vyas’s complaint highlights the need for accountability in the ticketing industry, especially for high-demand events where scalping can deprive genuine fans of access to tickets at fair prices. The investigation aims to determine whether there were lapses in the company’s policies that allowed such practices to occur and what steps can be taken to protect consumers in the future.

As the situation unfolds, it raises important questions about regulation in the ticketing industry and the responsibilities of platforms like BookMyShow in ensuring fair access to tickets for all concertgoers.

