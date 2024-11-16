Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
BookMyShow Once Again In Spotlight Over Coldplay Ticket Frenzy

Fans of British rock band Coldplay were thrilled to hear that tickets for their fourth show in India are now available.

BookMyShow Once Again In Spotlight Over Coldplay Ticket Frenzy

Fans of British rock band Coldplay were thrilled to hear that tickets for their fourth show in India are now available. As part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025, this new concert is scheduled for January 25, 2025, at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Tickets for the event were released on a popular ticketing platform.

Ticket Sales Amid Ongoing Probe

This news comes amid a significant controversy regarding ticket sales for their concerts in Navi Mumbai. In September, tickets for two shows at DY Patil Sports Stadium, set for January 18 and 19, sold out almost immediately, causing public outrage. Reports of fraudulent activities, such as black marketing and excessive resales, prompted an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

ED Investigates Fraudulent Sales

The ED has initiated a probe into claims of black marketing and money laundering associated with ticket sales for two major music events: Coldplay’s Navi Mumbai concerts and Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour. Investigators found that tickets for these shows were being resold at inflated prices, and some fans received counterfeit tickets. The ED also carried out raids related to the case, revealing alleged irregularities in the sales process.

Public Interest Litigation and Legal Actions

In October, the Delhi High Court responded to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the issue of “ticket scalping,” where event tickets are resold at marked-up prices. This plea arose from the widespread criticism over ticket sales for Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh, and other artists.

Mumbai Police Summons Ticketing Platform Executives

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has also taken statements from senior officials of a major ticket aggregator. Anil Makhija, the COO of the platform, appeared before the EOW in early October. A complaint lodged by an advocate accused the platform of facilitating ticket scalping and other fraudulent activities during the Coldplay ticket sale.

