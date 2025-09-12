Box Office Collection: Baaghi 4 Vs The Conjuring Vs The Bengal Files Clash In Weekend Battle For Top Spot

The movie scene this week has been an intriguing battle in genres with a Hollywood horror movie to compete with an action movie of Bollywood and a socio-political drama. With the movies nearing the end of their initial week in theatres, it is obvious that the swan song of one of the most successful horror series has come out as the undeniable winner.

Although the performance of ‘Baaghi 4’ and ‘The Bengal Files’ have been fluctuating, the movie The Conjuring: Last Rites has gained the interest of the viewers and established itself with the impressive numbers on the seventh day.

‘Baaghi 4’ vs. ‘The Conjuring’ Performance

The supernatural thriller has been far ahead of action-packed Baaghi 4, by Tiger Shroff. The movie had a very good opening, but it experienced a major decline in its weekday earnings. On the 7 th, the film, ‘Baaghi 4’ earned an estimated Rs2.15 crore, taking its total first-week revenue to approximately Rs 42.55 crore.

On a stark contrast, the film, The conjuring: Last Rites has stuck to the lead. Grossing around 2.68 crore on the seventh day, the movie with Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in the lead, has reached an incredible collection of 66.87 crore, an impressive feat considering the fan base and genre followership of the Hollywood horror franchise in India.

‘The Bengal Files’ and its Niche Audience

The Bengal Files has established its own niche in this movie battle with a narrow and dedicated following. The film directed by Vivek Agnihotri, a historical one, has been running smoothly but slowly. Within its seventh day, The Bengal Files got approximately Rs1 crore, bringing its total first week collection to about Rs11.25 crores.

Although these numbers are small relative to its competitors, this is showing a consistent performance due to word-of-mouth and the topic of the film. The box office story of the movie does not involve huge numbers but rather reaching a certain section of the viewers, and it proves that content-driven cinematography can still become a success even with commercial giants.

