Box Office Collection: Baaghi 4 Vs The Conjuring Vs The Bengal files, Here’s How The Movies Performed

The Conjuring: Last Rites, the last Friday releases, Baaghi 4 by Tiger Shroff, and The Bengal Files by Vivek Agnihotri have grown no more than that. The three movies are fighting the working day blues.

Box Office report Day 6

On Wednesday, The Bengal Files produced Rs 1 crore and the total now stands at Rs 10.25 crore.

On Wednesday, Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4 made Rs 2.25 crore and the total has reached at Rs 42 crore.

The Conjuring: Last Rites continued to be at the advantage of a better opening than the other two and generated Rs 3.25 crore, adding to the total of Rs 64.25 crore.

The Bengal Files is the third of the Files trilogy by Vivek Agnihotri, winner of the National Award in the same category as the first two, The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). It features Mithun Chakraborty, Saswata Chatterjee, Anupam Kher, Priyanshu Chatterjee and Darshan Kumar.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is the ninth instalment of The Conjuring Universe, directed by Michael Chaves, written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

Directed by Kevin Bales based on the true life research of the Smurl haunting, the motion picture features Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga re-prising their roles as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, with Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy.

