Demon Slayer: Check The Correct Chronological Order Of The Iconic Anime Series Before You Watch Infinity Castle In Theatres

As the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movies have been announced and the first movie is going to be released there could not be a better time to plunge into the Demon Slayer franchise.

Demon Slayer is a manga by the author Koyoharu Gotouge, which was released as early as 2016 in the Weekly Shonen Jump. It was an instant bestseller and became the ninth biggest-selling manga series of all time, as well as the origin of a massively popular franchise, which is being updated to new media as the years pass by.

What is Demon Slayer based on?

It is based on the adventures of Tanjiro Kamado, a young apprentice to a demon-slayer and who rises to the ranks after his family is killed and his sister turns into a demon. Since then, Tanjiro goes through an abundance of challenges in his way, causing him to encounter one of his enemies at a time.

Curious but not knowing where to begin in a franchise as large a one? Then you’ve got your guide all right. Even better, just one promise: you do not actually need to watch all the instalments of Demon Slayer.

As with most anime properties, the Demon Slayer canon also consists of compilation movies that summarise content we have already experienced in the original series. You can, then, in the event you have a pressing engagement, or you feel the need to hurry to the point.

How to Watch Demon Slayer in Order?

Since 2019, with the first season of 26 episodes, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise of anime has four seasons of TV and two spin-off films – and three more films (the first of which has been released in July) are in progression. As of writing, the Demon Slayer has 63 episodes.

This is how you can best watch the entire series in sequence:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season one.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train OR Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2 – Mugen Train Arc.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2 – Entertainment District Arc.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village / Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba season 3 – Swordsmith Village Arc.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba season 4: Hashira Training Arc.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle (planned) film trilogy.

Demon Slayer Anime Timeline

Every beginner should begin with season 1 then, however, there are various ways to proceed. An example is of season 2 being divided into two story arcs; the Mugen Train Arc and the Entertainment District Arc.

The first movie adaptation of the franchise is the first part of the second season of the series Demon Slayer; the story is adapted by the first part of the first episode into the first feature-length movie, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train.

It even came first and then the TV series was the recreation of the same story with some addition of new content. Therefore, in case you would like it, you can watch the film and omit that segment of the TV version.

The second movie, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village, includes episode 9-10 of season 2, and episode 1 of season 3. And there’s overlap there, too.

Thereafter, season 3 is based on the Swordsmith Village arc of the manga, then season 4 is based on the Hashira Training arc.

The epic Infinity Castle storyline of the manga will then be followed with the first of the trilogy of new films being released in Japan on 18 th July and in the UK on 12 th September.