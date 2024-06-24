Bridging The Gap With Fans-Amitabh Bachchan Launches Mobile Platform

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is embarking on an exciting new project to connect with his fans and well-wishers from various locations. The cine icon recently took to his daily blog to share the details of this innovative venture. Big B revealed his plans to construct a mobile platform, allowing fans to see him from different locations. “Sunday specials were on and consumed with glee… and effort to be able to construct a platform, a mobile platform, so that the fans and well-wishers from across the location get an opportunity to see… to put wheels on it to move closer and roundabout to the well-wishers.”

Known for his Sunday meet-and-greets outside his Mumbai home, Bachchan hopes this mobile platform will enhance these interactions. However, he admitted that the initial attempt to build the platform was not successful, stating, “Tried, but it did not work… more effort to be put in, by the manufacturing department…!!”

Amitabh Bachchan, an avid social media user, frequently updates his fans about his personal and professional life. He recently shared on his blog that he usually avoids promotional work. “My presence for promotional work is one that I shy away from… but for the sake of the most humble Production team… and more particularly, a team that is run by daughters of the Head… it is a justification beyond personal choices… And…” he said.

In addition to his mobile platform project, Bachchan is eagerly anticipating the release of his next film, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin.

The movie also boasts of an impressive cast that includes Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani among others. With the rich plot based on Hindu mythology and the background of post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD, the film story focuses on the modern form of Vishnu. According to the cast details about the film Big B will be playing the role of Ashwatthama a great warrior from the Hindu epic Mahabharata. Kalki 2898 AD is due on June 27th The expected media release date for the film Kalki 2898 AD is June 27th.

