BTS Set To Bring Back Magic: K-Pop Is Recording An Unreleased Michael Jackson Song For Fans Worldwide

BTS will record an unreleased Michael Jackson song for a 2026 tribute album curated by Rodney Jerkins. The track, from Jackson’s 2006 Ireland sessions, adds a historic touch to the project, alongside a documentary exploring his creative journey. Fans anticipate an iconic cross-generational collaboration.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 4, 2025 15:46:02 IST

In a historic collaboration that spans generations of pop, international phenomenon BTS will lay down a previously unheard Michael Jackson recording. The song will be featured on a soon-to-be-released tribute album celebrating the life and legacy of the King of Pop. More so, Big Hit Music has already confirmed to create exciting ripples of joy among both the ARMY and Jackson’s fanbase. Studio recording for the project is already ongoing.

This unreleased track was one of several songs Jackson recorded during a five-month stay in Ireland in 2006. His goal was to write a mammoth comeback album, which was never completed. The album and documentary have not yet been given an official release date.

A Timeless Cross-Generational Tribute

This is not the first time BTS has honored the late legend. Their 2020 number one single, “Dynamite,” was rife with obvious tributes to Michael Jackson, from the retro-themed wardrobe to choreographic motifs of his hallmark moves. This new endeavor, though, is a far more personal, far more intimate tribute. The Ireland session “lost treasures” are fan favorites, and BTS’s participation lends new life to one of them on an international platform.

The fact that BTS has been chosen for this project highlights both their enormity of influence and capacity to respect music history while creating new memories. The collaboration is also an indication of how Jackson’s legacy still evokes and inspires artists of various genres and geographies.

The Unveiling of a Wider Tribute

Along with the album, a documentary is on the cards that will give a glimpse of Jackson’s days in Ireland, giving his fans an idea of a richly creative but lesser-explored part of his life. The whole tribute project is being backed by the Michael Jackson Estate, ensuring maximum authenticity and respect for his legacy. The album is set to include approximately ten of these previously unreleased songs, as other international artists put their vocals to the tracks to bring them to life.

Although the name and sound of the particular track recorded by BTS are not being revealed, just the confirmation of this collaboration has made it one of the most exciting musical events of the year.

