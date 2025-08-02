Home > Entertainment > BTS’ J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE Tour: Skyrockets HYBE’s North American Revenue By 85 Percent

BTS ARMY assemble! J-Hope from BTS has amazed the crowd with his HOPE ON THE STAGE, attracting 178k fans and increased HYBE's North America revenue by 85 %! Sold-out US shows, indeed his global influence is incomparable. What a solo shining star!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 2, 2025 21:38:00 IST

J-Hope of BTS has redefined his solo stardom with his HOPE ON THE STAGE tour, through the sale of 178,000 tickets across 12 shows in North America, thus helping HYBE experience a whopping surge of 85% in revenue from the region. This electrifying journey of explosive performances coupled with meaningful moments for fans is a historic first for K-pop.

J-Hope’s: Unstoppable Solo Powerhouse

The post-military discharge-backed tour commenced in October 2024, thus rendering it as the best showcase of his artistry through songs sampled from Jack In The Box and Hope on Street Vol.1. From sold-out shows at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to a historic headlining at Los Angeles’ BMO stadium, the first-ever for a Korean soloist, J-Hope entranced fans with his signature dance precision and infectious energy.

Record crowds of 178,000 people were drawn in major cities such as Chicago and Mexico City, solidifying J-Hope’s title of “Ace” among ARMYs for being able to single-handedly draw massive audiences-and through record-high attendance-elevating his official status as home-grown celebrity.

HYBE’s Financial Surge By 82 Percent

Meritz Securities reported that HYBE’s North American revenue soared to $133 million, with J-Hope’s tour being a major driver. The growth of 85% is attributed not just to ticketing but also to merchandise and livestreaming, including the shows at KSPO Dome in Seoul available on Weverse.

Despite controversies with dynamic pricing, with some tickets to the U.S. shows going for as high as $1,000, fans were determined to see the evolution of J-Hope. The fact that J-Hope commanded a 7.2% rise in HYBE shares up to 215,500 KRW illustrates the J-Hope effect, cementing his status as a financial powerhouse for this K-pop giant.

J-Hope’s Emotional Finale and BTS Legacy

The emotional high point of the tour was delivered at Goyang Stadium on June 13, 2025, sharing a sweet spot with the 12th anniversary of BTS. A surprise OT7 reunion had Jin and Jungkook join J-Hope on stage for “Jamais Vu,” totally slaying their fans. 

While BTS gears up for its huge 2025 reunion, J-Hope’s tour not only enhanced his own solo legacy but also fortified BTS’ never-ending bond with ARMY and laid a pathway for their big comeback together.

