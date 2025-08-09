LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Cash Warren Moves On! Dinner Date With 25-Year-Old Model Hana Sun Doerr Post Jessica Alba Split

Cash Warren Moves On! Dinner Date With 25-Year-Old Model Hana Sun Doerr Post Jessica Alba Split

Seven months after his split with Jessica Alba, Cash Warren's cozy dinner with model Hana Sun Doerr has tongues wagging! The 46-year-old producer with the young stunner combined broke the buzz of romance rumours while Alba is lovey-dovey with Danny Ramirez. The hottest love triangle in Hollywood just got hotter!

Jessica Alba’s Ex Cash Warren Spotted with Young Model Hana Sun Doerr
Jessica Alba’s Ex Cash Warren Spotted with Young Model Hana Sun Doerr

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 9, 2025 08:23:00 IST

It’s been seven months since Cash Warren’s high-profile split from Jessica Alba. Now, he shows signs of having a new fling for the 25-year-old model Hana Sun Doerr, who has a lot of media buzz about his post-marriage life. Just in case Warren and Alba will now start a new chapter in their lives after 16 years of marriage coming to a close in February 2025, this sighting comes at such a time.

A New Love Interest for Cash Warren

On August 7, Warren was seen leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles with Hana Sun Doerr, a rising young model and actress who recently appeared in the show Minx. Dressed casually yet stylishly the couple was, white T-shirt and jeans paired with a purple jacket for Warren and black tank top and denim paired with a leather jacket for Doerr.

The two shared a lovely moment when they hopped inside a chic BMW in which Doerr knows how to demonstrate chemistry with a bright smile. The exact nature of their relationship is yet to be confirmed, but clues from Warren’s recent likes on Doerr instgram posts, all shine a hint at romance brewing.

Jessica Alba’s New Romance and Co-Parenting

Jessica Alba, on the other hand, has been linked with Captain America: Brave New World actor Danny Ramirez, aged 32, since July. The romance between the Honey star and her new boyfriend moved rather fast, as there are reports that say she cannot wait to introduce Ramirez to her three children, Honor, 17, Haven, 13, and Hayes, a 7-year-old boy, all of whom Alba shares with Warren.

Despite their separation, these two have a respectable co-parenting relationship. Alba had an emotional Father’s Day tribute to Warren for his commendable parenting, whom she referred to as a “rock” to the children.

So What Next for Warren and Doerr?

People have raised eyebrows against the 21 years age disparity between Warren and Doerr, but insiders claim that Warren is embracing the new beginning. Doerr, a UCLA sociology graduate, was an extremely exciting young woman brought into this relationship.

With Alba moving forward with Ramirez, Warren’s dinner date indicates that he’s ready to take a new journey. Will this fire between Doerr and him actually ignite into something hot? Only time can tell.

Also Read: Selena Gomez Says Gaining Taylor Swift Friendship Was The Best Part Of Dating Nick Jonas – 2008 Love Led To Lifelong Bond

Tags: cash warrenhollywoodHollywood coupleshollywood newsjessica alba

