Selena Gomez Says Gaining Taylor Swift Friendship Was The Best Part Of Dating Nick Jonas – 2008 Love Led To Lifelong Bond

Fans are abuzz because Selena Gomez has shared a revealing snippet in regard to her of multi-decade old friendship with pop royalty Taylor Swift. In Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast, the actress and singer openly discussed her school romance with Nick Jonas, which is a teenage relationship that lasted only two years (2008).

The relationship did not work still the best thing Gomez claimed she got out of the interaction was the bond of friendship that exists between her and Taylor Swift. At the time Gomez and Swift were both dating the Jonas brothers Selena with Nicholas, Taylor with Joseph which was the unique origin of their now legendary friendship.

Jonas Brothers Connection: The Catalyst for a Lasting Friendship

The tale of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift being friend sources its roots in common ground namely young Hollywood romance. When they first met in 2008 Selena was 15, and Taylor was 18. They happened to be both a target of both the euphoria and agony of dating boys of the immensely popular boy band, the Jonas Brothers. This shared experience, made an instant bond.

Gomez remembered they connected through the experience of their future breakups, something that most young girls can connect to. They both got comfort and connection in each other, which transformed their potential short relationship into the serious and valuable friendship. This initial bond made possible by their common interest in love life was the secret that has improved to over 16 years in the relationship between them.

A Friendship That Endured: Through the Ups and Downs

Some friendships are strong enough to break the rules of staying in the same environment forever and Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift friendship is one of such-proven friendships with the strongest walls. In addition to their early friendship over the Jonas brothers, their relationship was further cemented due to a joint experience on how fame and personal tragedies and successes take place.

Gomez mentioned that they just hanged around to see all the ups and downs that came later on which shows that they are loyal and supportive to each other. It is something that has attracted the spotlight of admiration in many every time, with the two seen to encourage each other in an award show, jointly perform and openly speak in defense of each other. It is friendship that has turned into an evolving experience of teen drama romance into a strong sisterhood and it proves that great gifts do come at the most unexpected moments and places.

