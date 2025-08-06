LIVE TV
Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Cleveland House Hunt Sparks Buzz, Wedding Bells Next?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are supposedly house hunting in the upper-class suburbs of Cleveland, which has raised a few eyebrows! These new lovebirds were seen cuddling up at JoJo's Bar, possibly hinting at readying to nest in Kelce's hometown. Fans are buzzing over what they will do next!

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Cleveland House Hunt
Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 6, 2025 05:08:00 IST

Rumours have sparked that pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are trampling through Cleveland, Ohio, looking to househop together. This beautiful couple, known for their whirlwind romance, seems to have stepped into a really significant chapter in taking things forward together towards Kelce’s hometown.

Swift and Kelce’s Romance In Cleveland’s Elite Suburbs

In June of 2025, Swift and Kelce were apparently busy looking at “at least two luxurious homes” in the affluent Eastside suburbs of Northeast Ohio, multiple sources confirmed to Cleveland Scene. These communities, said to be rich with “wealth,” are secluded, private havens in which to retreat as a couple from their high-profile lives.

The duo’s visit happened to coincide with lunch at JoJo’s Bar of Chagrin Falls, where the restaurant manager assured, “they were really nice, very enjoyable:” indications of even deeper involvement in all likelihood associated with Kelce’s roots in Cleveland Heights, where he grew up.

Why Cleveland? An Acknowledgement to Kelce’s Roots 

Travis Kelce, an NFL tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is rooted in Cleveland and whiles away hours reliving fond memories of his hometown memories on his New Heights podcast. Their choice to check out properties here seems to add an anchor to their budding relationship in a place that holds personal significance for Kelce.

 Swift is completing her Eras Tour and Kelce is possibly retiring after his 13th NFL season. thus Cleveland should offer this couple a quiet life without the ever-present glare of paparazzi over two former houses in Kansas City and New York.

What Are Swift and Kelce’s Future Plans

First house-hunting rumors generally led to speculations of the future plan of those couples: the latest news from the outside world said, both Swift and Kelce were “all in,” and Swift was even looking to have a family soon.

This Cleveland outing comes after previous house-hunting excursions already hinted at in Montana, suggesting a larger search for a personal getaway. After mortgage rates dropped to their lowest in 10 months, everything looked good for the she- and he-melting of love nests, a possible indication of engagements or more.

