Megan Fox’s Strict Parenting Rule For Baby Saga, Father MGK Jokingly Spills !

On March 23, 2025, MGK and Megan Fox began a new chapter in their co-parenting journey by welcoming their daughter Saga Blade Fox-Baker. Recently, MGK made some funny comments about a parenting boundary that Fox set for their newborn, which piqued the interest of fans. Let’s discuss the humour in that moment and their particular parenting circumstance and delve into the emotional significance Saga’s name has for them.

MGK’s Cheeky Revelation on Fox’s Rule

During his August 4, 2025, appearance on Jimmy Fallon, MGK playfully recounted Fox’s very serious rule concerning Saga’s nights. He jokingly said that Fox would not let him take Saga to his music studio late at night because she wanted to maintain their daughter’s schedule.

He makes this cheeky remark, highlighting the apparent contrast in parenting styles , MGK’s spontaneous rockstar vibe versus Fox’s more protective and structured. Fans on X went wild about the relatable parenting banter, with several praising Fox for putting Saga’s well-being first.

MGK and Fox’s Co-Parenting Dynamics After Their Breakup

Apart from their co-parenting arrangements, MGK and Fox have prioritized their daughter Saga after their breakup in December 2024. Rumours of their reconciliation continued since the two enjoyed a recent family vacation in Costa Rica and were spotted at Liberia Airport on July 22, 2025.

Fox considers herself a mother of three sons from her marriage to Brian Austin Green, while MGK is a father to teenage daughter Casie. The two try to fulfill their roles with mutual respect, concentrating on what Saga needs rather than their own romantic ties, by all accounts.

The Meaning Behind the Name Saga

MGK disclosed on Today on June 20, 2025, that Saga’s name represents their five years of love, loss, and endurance, which included Fox’s publicized miscarriages. Inspired by the Nordic goddess of storytelling, the name “Saga” suggests an “epic story” while “Blade” pays homage to MGK’s edgy identity, a choice they made years in advance. This heartfelt naming, alongside their mutual co-parenting efforts, continues to keep fans dialed into their ever-evolving saga.

