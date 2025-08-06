Hailey And Justin Bieber’s Son Jack Blues’ Cameo In ‘Yukon’ Music Video, Is This Lil Bieber’s Debut?

Just in time for his Swag album release, Justin Bieber’s latest music video titled “Yukon” is a heartwarming family affair featuring his wife, Hailey Bieber, and their not yet one-year-old son at 11 months old, Jack Blues Bieber, stealing the spotlight. Released on August 5, 2025, the black-and-white video houses intimate moments on a yacht capturing love, fatherhood, and artistry.

Jack Blues Debuts in a Music Video

With only hours to go until his first birthday, Jack Blues Bieber joined the stage for his coming-out-party performance in the video “Yukon,” showing him kicking his tiny legs in water and Justin pushing his lips against his toes. The Biebers are keen on keeping Jack’s privacy intact as he is not easily seen, thanks to interesting camera angles and droplets of water that obstruct his face, but nevertheless, his existence commands a presence of happiness.

Fans on the site X have praised Jack for looking like a young Justin, with one posting, “Them Pattie genes are strong!”. While a few users are drawing Blues’ resemblance with young Haily. This is a milestone step, as Justin continues to let people in on glimpses of his fatherhood since Jack appeared in the studio in July 2025.

this whole time i thought jack blues would be a carbon copy of justin, but hailey had us all fooled!! he literally stole her genes 😭 pic.twitter.com/rcUPiyZ9je — san 🚀 ੈ✩‧₊˚ (@justinsavenger) August 5, 2025

Justin’s Love Letter to Hailey and Family Life

And of course, it is a video love letter from Justin to Hailey, with some lyrics saying “What would I do if I didn’t love you, babe?”, narrating his devotion. Hailey shows simple yet sweet moments between her, Justin, and Jack while exhibiting their really tight family; she looks stunning in her bikini.

JUSTIN AND JACK BLUES OMG THEY ARE THE CUTEST🥹 pic.twitter.com/wx79IH9rhF — hope⸆⸉ﾒﾒ🚀 (@eternalswags) August 5, 2025

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and renewed their vows in May 2024 before welcoming Jack in August that same year. Directed by Cole Bennett, I love the black-and-white aesthetic complemented with a nonchalant vibe that gives evidence on such creative liberty that Justin can do; this video further complements sources calling Swag his most authentic effort ever.

Emotional Range of the Swag Album and Talk Around Fans

The album talks more about Justin’s life into fame, mental health, and fathering. Swag has lots of release songs, but much attention is devoted to this “Yukon” that knows how to deliver an R&B-suffused sound, drawing comparisons with Jung Kook’s “Somebody”.

Fans on X are on high, with posts calling Justin a musical genius. Family-centric videos indeed impact narrating power that upholds Justin’s development as an artist and devoted dad.

