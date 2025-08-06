LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Hailey And Justin Bieber's Son Jack Blues' Cameo In 'Yukon' Music Video, Is This Lil Bieber's Debut?

Hailey And Justin Bieber’s Son Jack Blues’ Cameo In ‘Yukon’ Music Video, Is This Lil Bieber’s Debut?

Family goals with a bit of spice, this is what Justin Bieber's "Yukon" video represents for his Madam Bieber! Hailey sizzles in a bikini while baby Jack is melting hearts in his cute little kicks. Shot on a yacht, this black-and-white artistry left fans talking about Justin's daddy era and the Biebers' dreamy love story.

Justin Bieber’s ‘Yukon’ Video: Jack and Hailey’s Adorable Cameo!
Justin Bieber’s ‘Yukon’ Video: Jack and Hailey’s Adorable Cameo!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 6, 2025 02:55:00 IST

Just in time for his Swag album release, Justin Bieber’s latest music video titled “Yukon” is a heartwarming family affair featuring his wife, Hailey Bieber, and their not yet one-year-old son at 11 months old, Jack Blues Bieber, stealing the spotlight. Released on August 5, 2025, the black-and-white video houses intimate moments on a yacht capturing love, fatherhood, and artistry.

Jack Blues Debuts in a Music Video

With only hours to go until his first birthday, Jack Blues Bieber joined the stage for his coming-out-party performance in the video “Yukon,” showing him kicking his tiny legs in water and Justin pushing his lips against his toes. The Biebers are keen on keeping Jack’s privacy intact as he is not easily seen, thanks to interesting camera angles and droplets of water that obstruct his face, but nevertheless, his existence commands a presence of happiness.

Fans on the site X have praised Jack for looking like a young Justin, with one posting, “Them Pattie genes are strong!”. While a few users are drawing Blues’ resemblance with young Haily. This is a milestone step, as Justin continues to let people in on glimpses of his fatherhood since Jack appeared in the studio in July 2025.

Justin’s Love Letter to Hailey and Family Life

And of course, it is a video love letter from Justin to Hailey, with some lyrics saying “What would I do if I didn’t love you, babe?”, narrating his devotion. Hailey shows simple yet sweet moments between her, Justin, and Jack while exhibiting their really tight family; she looks stunning in her bikini.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and renewed their vows in May 2024 before welcoming Jack in August that same year. Directed by Cole Bennett, I love the black-and-white aesthetic complemented with a nonchalant vibe that gives evidence on such creative liberty that Justin can do; this video further complements sources calling Swag his most authentic effort ever.

Emotional Range of the Swag Album and Talk Around Fans

The album talks more about Justin’s life into fame, mental health, and fathering. Swag has lots of release songs, but much attention is devoted to this “Yukon” that knows how to deliver an R&B-suffused sound, drawing comparisons with Jung Kook’s “Somebody”.

 Fans on X are on high, with posts calling Justin a musical genius. Family-centric videos indeed impact narrating power that upholds Justin’s development as an artist and devoted dad.

Tags: hailey bieberhollywoodjack bluesjustin bieberJustin Bieber New Album

Hailey And Justin Bieber’s Son Jack Blues’ Cameo In ‘Yukon’ Music Video, Is This Lil Bieber’s Debut?

