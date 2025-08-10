Caught On Cam: Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Spotted Arguing, Refusing To Show His Face At Mumbai Airport, Internet Says, ‘Arrest Him Again’

Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s been making headlines lately, and not for his films. Nope, this time, it’s because of how he acted with the staff at Mumbai airport.

On Saturday, August 9, the actor was spotted at the airport, apparently getting into a bit of a spat with security after they asked him to remove his mask and show his face for ID verification.

There’s a video going around—Arjun’s in casuals, just a t-shirt and tracks, at the security checkpoint. He hands over his ID to the CISF officer, and the officer insists he remove his mask, just following the usual protocol.

Allu Arjun didn’t seem thrilled about it. He exchanged a few words with the officer, and someone from his entourage even tried to step in, but the security wasn’t budging.

Eventually, Arjun pulled his mask down just enough to show his face and was let through.

How did the Internet react?

The whole thing didn’t exactly paint Allu Arjun in the best light. Online, people started calling him out for being “arrogant.” One user commented, “Just show your full face, man. Why act so egoistic? These celebrities think they’re above the rules because of their fans.”

Another pointed out the irony, saying he had no issues showing his face to huge crowds during his film promotions, but hesitated at the airport.

Allu Arjun hasn’t responded publicly to the backlash.

On the work front, Allu Arjun has got some big projects lined up: AA22xA6 with Deepika Padukone, Pushpa 3: The Rampage, and another film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. But right now, it’s the airport incident that everyone’s talking about.

