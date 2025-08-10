LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mahavatar Narasimha Makes History! First Animated Film to Cross Rs 100 Crore In Hindi

Mahavatar Narasimha Makes History! First Animated Film to Cross Rs 100 Crore In Hindi

Mahavatar Narasimha is created waves as the first Hindi animated film to strut in the elite Rs.100 crore club! Great divine visual effects coupled with a juicy Vishnu-Prahlad saga keep families glued! This epic is indeed rewriting the history of Indian cinema with spirituality and animation.

Mahavatar Narasimha Smashes Rs 100 Crore in Hindi
Mahavatar Narasimha Smashes Rs 100 Crore in Hindi

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 10, 2025 12:34:25 IST

Mahavatar Narasimha has created history by becoming the first Hindi animated feature to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in the Indian box office. It was released on July 25, 2025, as an epic mythological title from Ashwin Kumar, who is all set to meet demands for raising the benchmarks for animation in India. It made its family audiences really impressed by its fascinating storyline and visually spectacular shots in just 16 days of having even set a new landmark in Indian cinema.

Mahavatar Narasimha: New Unprecedented Box-office Journey

Episode 1 on the first day, Mahavatar Narasimha took off meekly at Rs 1.75 crore before taking off into high gains through word-of-mouth referrals. By Day 3, it had already up to Rs 9.5 crore, owing to the retention of very well family attendance. Thereafter, during the subsequent weekend, the movie recorded phenomenal upsurge to score Rs. 15.4 crores in its 9th day.

It collected Rs 145.15 crore by Day 16 in India, as per Sacnilk. The connect-to-emotion strategy, which also plans audience promotion towards school-going children, coupled with drawing in the spiritual communities, has actually helped bring audiences back for multiple screenings. 

Cultural And Emotional Resonance 

Produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions together, the film narrates the tale of Lord Vishnu’s Narasimha Avatara protecting his devotee Prahlad against the tyranny of demon king Hiranyakashipu. This film belongs to the first part of what is supposed to be a seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe exploring Vishnu’s ten avatars.

It touches on themes as universal as faith and good-versus-evil battle, with its notable improvement in animation quality striking a strong resonating chord with audiences, really eclipsing the age-old stigma in India of animation being “kids’ cinema.”

Mahavatar Narasimha Re-defining Indian Animation 

Mahavatar Narasimha destroyed all the previous animated movies records, going neck-to-neck against worthy competitors such as Saiyaara and Dhadak 2. It is often taken as an indicator possibly that there is a paradigm shift underway, the acceptance of animated storytelling that is steeped in culture is coming from the Indian audience, and thus such ventures can be expected by encouraging more efforts down the line.

Also Read: Prem Returns! Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari Wagh Star In Sooraj Barjatya’s 2026 Rom-Com

RELATED News

The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes Rs 250 Crore Before Release, Breaks Records!
Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Never Walked Out Of Bobby Deol’s Barsaat But Was Fired: ‘I Immediately Went And….’
Chiranjeevi Slams ‘False’ and ‘Baseless’ Claims Amid Tollywood Strike Chaos, ‘I Have Not Met Anyone’

LATEST NEWS

Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Battling Death After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
NY Attorney General Letitia James Faces Subpoenas in Trump-Related Investigations – 5 Points
Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’
Mahavatar Narasimha Makes History! First Animated Film to Cross Rs 100 Crore In Hindi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mahavatar Narasimha Makes History! First Animated Film to Cross Rs 100 Crore In Hindi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mahavatar Narasimha Makes History! First Animated Film to Cross Rs 100 Crore In Hindi
Mahavatar Narasimha Makes History! First Animated Film to Cross Rs 100 Crore In Hindi
Mahavatar Narasimha Makes History! First Animated Film to Cross Rs 100 Crore In Hindi
Mahavatar Narasimha Makes History! First Animated Film to Cross Rs 100 Crore In Hindi

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?