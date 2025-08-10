Mahavatar Narasimha Makes History! First Animated Film to Cross Rs 100 Crore In Hindi

Mahavatar Narasimha has created history by becoming the first Hindi animated feature to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in the Indian box office. It was released on July 25, 2025, as an epic mythological title from Ashwin Kumar, who is all set to meet demands for raising the benchmarks for animation in India. It made its family audiences really impressed by its fascinating storyline and visually spectacular shots in just 16 days of having even set a new landmark in Indian cinema.

Mahavatar Narasimha: New Unprecedented Box-office Journey

Episode 1 on the first day, Mahavatar Narasimha took off meekly at Rs 1.75 crore before taking off into high gains through word-of-mouth referrals. By Day 3, it had already up to Rs 9.5 crore, owing to the retention of very well family attendance. Thereafter, during the subsequent weekend, the movie recorded phenomenal upsurge to score Rs. 15.4 crores in its 9th day.

It collected Rs 145.15 crore by Day 16 in India, as per Sacnilk. The connect-to-emotion strategy, which also plans audience promotion towards school-going children, coupled with drawing in the spiritual communities, has actually helped bring audiences back for multiple screenings.

Cultural And Emotional Resonance

Produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions together, the film narrates the tale of Lord Vishnu’s Narasimha Avatara protecting his devotee Prahlad against the tyranny of demon king Hiranyakashipu. This film belongs to the first part of what is supposed to be a seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe exploring Vishnu’s ten avatars.

It touches on themes as universal as faith and good-versus-evil battle, with its notable improvement in animation quality striking a strong resonating chord with audiences, really eclipsing the age-old stigma in India of animation being “kids’ cinema.”

Mahavatar Narasimha Re-defining Indian Animation

Mahavatar Narasimha destroyed all the previous animated movies records, going neck-to-neck against worthy competitors such as Saiyaara and Dhadak 2. It is often taken as an indicator possibly that there is a paradigm shift underway, the acceptance of animated storytelling that is steeped in culture is coming from the Indian audience, and thus such ventures can be expected by encouraging more efforts down the line.

Also Read: Prem Returns! Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari Wagh Star In Sooraj Barjatya’s 2026 Rom-Com