LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Prem Returns! Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari Wagh Star In Sooraj Barjatya’s 2026 Rom-Com

Prem Returns! Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari Wagh Star In Sooraj Barjatya’s 2026 Rom-Com

Bollywood is buzzing! Sooraj Barjatya's working up spicy romantic drama with Ayushmann Khurrana as the new 'Prem' and Sharvari Wagh.This contemporary love story with family drama cradles a release in 2026 but is already stealing hearts. Here are the details!

Ayushmann and Sharvari’s Sizzling Love Story to Steal 2026
Ayushmann and Sharvari’s Sizzling Love Story to Steal 2026

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 10, 2025 12:01:00 IST

The celebrated filmmaker, Sooraj Barjatya, known for his much-acclaimed family dramas, is ready to win hearts through his eighth directorial feature, romantic comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana as legendary ‘Prem’ and Sharvari Wagh as his leading lady. Going under the Rajshri Productions, the film promises fresh yet nostalgic takes on love and family values. Although filming will begin in November 2025, the film release is expected in late 2026.

Ayushmann and Sharvari: A Fresh On-Screen Pairing

Ayushmann Khurrana takes the mantle of playing ‘Prem’, a character that along with Rajshri’s classics like Maine Pyaar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun is actually associated with Salman Khan. Appreciating Khurana, Barjatya called him a ‘dedicated’ and ‘fine’ actor.

Several rounds of auditions were held and Sharvari Wagh, the upcoming star post her success in Munjya and in YRF’s Alpha, has been finalised. Their chemistry will be interesting since it fuses modern sensibility with the Indian way. In the scope of joint families, the film explores the complications of contemporary relationships, humorous yet emotional sagas.

Anupam Kher’s Emotional Anchor

Anupam Kher is very well known in Indian cinema since he is a veteran actor who shares this cast for his ninth time with Barjatya. The emotional heft that Kher brings to this project will definitely be familiar weightiness added to the ensemble. Kher has already graced Barjatya films such as Vivah and Uunchai, and to him, the role should be commercially crucial in the storyline. According to sources, he is extremely excited to work with his “favourite director” again.

Barjatya’s Vision of Modern Romance

Barjatya, at age 61 still believes in creating honest, relatable worlds and sharing that nerve he has always since his first film Maine Pyaar Kiya. Nostalgic and contemporary, this untitled film is set against the backdrop of Mumbai and promises to address family contexts without losing out the Rajshri emotional core.

With a robust star cast underway and six months of shooting, this film promises to be among the top blockbusters of 2026, carrying Barjatya’s legacy of timeless storytelling.

Also Read: Anupam Kher’s Hilarious Take On Confusing Public Toilet Signs Goes Viral: Why Can’t They Be Simple?

Tags: Anupam KherAyushmann KhurranaBollywoodSharvari

RELATED News

The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes Rs 250 Crore Before Release, Breaks Records!
Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Never Walked Out Of Bobby Deol’s Barsaat But Was Fired: ‘I Immediately Went And….’
Chiranjeevi Slams ‘False’ and ‘Baseless’ Claims Amid Tollywood Strike Chaos, ‘I Have Not Met Anyone’

LATEST NEWS

Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Battling Death After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
NY Attorney General Letitia James Faces Subpoenas in Trump-Related Investigations – 5 Points
Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’
Prem Returns! Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari Wagh Star In Sooraj Barjatya’s 2026 Rom-Com

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Prem Returns! Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari Wagh Star In Sooraj Barjatya’s 2026 Rom-Com

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Prem Returns! Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari Wagh Star In Sooraj Barjatya’s 2026 Rom-Com
Prem Returns! Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari Wagh Star In Sooraj Barjatya’s 2026 Rom-Com
Prem Returns! Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari Wagh Star In Sooraj Barjatya’s 2026 Rom-Com
Prem Returns! Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari Wagh Star In Sooraj Barjatya’s 2026 Rom-Com

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?