Prem Returns! Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari Wagh Star In Sooraj Barjatya’s 2026 Rom-Com

The celebrated filmmaker, Sooraj Barjatya, known for his much-acclaimed family dramas, is ready to win hearts through his eighth directorial feature, romantic comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana as legendary ‘Prem’ and Sharvari Wagh as his leading lady. Going under the Rajshri Productions, the film promises fresh yet nostalgic takes on love and family values. Although filming will begin in November 2025, the film release is expected in late 2026.

Ayushmann and Sharvari: A Fresh On-Screen Pairing

Ayushmann Khurrana takes the mantle of playing ‘Prem’, a character that along with Rajshri’s classics like Maine Pyaar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun is actually associated with Salman Khan. Appreciating Khurana, Barjatya called him a ‘dedicated’ and ‘fine’ actor.

Several rounds of auditions were held and Sharvari Wagh, the upcoming star post her success in Munjya and in YRF’s Alpha, has been finalised. Their chemistry will be interesting since it fuses modern sensibility with the Indian way. In the scope of joint families, the film explores the complications of contemporary relationships, humorous yet emotional sagas.

Anupam Kher’s Emotional Anchor

Anupam Kher is very well known in Indian cinema since he is a veteran actor who shares this cast for his ninth time with Barjatya. The emotional heft that Kher brings to this project will definitely be familiar weightiness added to the ensemble. Kher has already graced Barjatya films such as Vivah and Uunchai, and to him, the role should be commercially crucial in the storyline. According to sources, he is extremely excited to work with his “favourite director” again.

Barjatya’s Vision of Modern Romance

Barjatya, at age 61 still believes in creating honest, relatable worlds and sharing that nerve he has always since his first film Maine Pyaar Kiya. Nostalgic and contemporary, this untitled film is set against the backdrop of Mumbai and promises to address family contexts without losing out the Rajshri emotional core.

With a robust star cast underway and six months of shooting, this film promises to be among the top blockbusters of 2026, carrying Barjatya’s legacy of timeless storytelling.

