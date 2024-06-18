‘Chandu Champion’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Did Kartik Aaryan’s Film Pass The Monday Test?

Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Chandu Champion’, which hit screens on June 14, took a slow start at the domestic box office despite receiving positive reviews. The film collected nearly Rs 4.75 crore (nett) on the first day, becoming one of his lowest openers. It then witnessed some growth over the weekend, raking in around Rs 18 crore. This took its 3-day figure to approximately Rs 23 crore.

Kartik Aaryan’s stardom and the positive word-of-mouth helped it stay relatively stable on Monday (June 17) despite a significant drop in collections.

Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Chandu Champion’ Survives The Monday Test

The Kartik Aaryan-led ‘Chandu Champion’ has passed the crucial Monday test despite witnessing a dip in collections. According to The Mint, the sports drama netted Rs 4.75 crore on June 17 and matched its day 1 performance.

This took its tally to Rs 26.25 crore. This a respectable figure for the film given the genre and lack of mass elements. ‘Chandu Champion’ also benefitted from the fact that Monday was a partial holiday on the occasion of Bakri Eid. The flick now needs to stay stay stable today (June 18) to have a chance of emerging as a hit. The film is set to enjoy a free run on the weekdays and in its second week as there are no major new releases. It, however, is expected to faced stiff competition in the third week when Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ opens in theates on June 27.

About ‘Chandu Champion’

‘Chandu Champion’ is a sports drama, helmed by Kabir Khan. The filmmaker is best known for his work on Salman Khan-led ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and the Ranveer Singh-fronted sports drama ’83’. Kartik’s film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It features Vijay Raaz, Yashpal Sharma, and Shreyas Talpade in key roles. Pritam composes music for the flick. The movie is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming

‘Chandu Champion’ is currently playing in theatres.

