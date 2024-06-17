‘Chandu Champion’ Day 3 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan Film Witnesses Growth On First Sunday

Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Chandu Champion’ hit screens on Friday (June 14) and opened to a decent response at the box office while receiving fairly positive reviews from critics. It netted nearly 12 crore in India in two days and performed along expected lines. It witnessed some growth on its first Sunday (June 16) as is the case with most releases.

Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion Has A Decent First Sunday

Chandu Champion, starring Kartik Aryan, premiered in theatres on Friday (June 14) and netted Rs 4.75 crore on its first day. It then raked in Rs 7.70 on its first Saturday, June 15. The film witnessed further growth on Sunday (June 16) going by the initial estimates. According to Ramesh Bala, a trade tracker, it is likely to collect around Rs 9 crore on its third day.

“The film has seen the usual growth we associate with most movies when it comes to weekends. So, I would say it should do somewhere between Rs 8 crore to Rs 9 crore on Sunday,” he told News X.

Ramesh Bala further added that the may struggle to survive on its “first working day” given the genre and the lack of commercial elements.

If these estimates hold, ‘Chandu Champion’ will fail to match the performance of Satyaprem Ki Katha. The romantic-comedy, which hit screens on a Thursday, earned nearly 10 crore on its third day and went on to emerge as a commercial success.

About ‘Chandu Champion’

‘Chandu Champion’ is a sports drama, helmed by Kabir Khan. The filmmaker is best known for directing the Salman Khan-fronted ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and the Ranveer Singh-led sports drama ’83’. Kartik’s film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It features Vijay Raaz, Yashpal Sharma, and Shreyas Talpade in key roles. Pritam composes music for the flick. It is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.

‘Chandu Champion’ is currently playing in theatres.

