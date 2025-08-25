‘Chashma Utaro Paaji’: Mika Singh Trolled For ‘Om Shanti’ Comment On Priyadarshan Post

Famous singer Mika Singh fell into a social centre of storm after a major error. The episode played out after he posted a comment in the form of “Om Shanti” in a post which was not about actor Priyadarshan, but veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan potentially retiring.

The post itself, published in Instagram by a news outlet, translated in Hindi that Priyadarshan, upon completion of his ongoing projects, including Hera Pheri 3, may say his goodbye to Bollywood. Not realising the goodbye was not an obituary, his remark attracted rampant netizen trolling.

The Misunderstanding and Online Backlash

This was unfortunate because the wording of the post itself was ambiguous, making it seem Priyadarshan was quitting the film industry because she felt tired. Nonetheless, the uncritical and somber response of the singer who did not read all the information in the caption attracted numerous comments among users.

There are many funny responses, such as people telling him to take off his glasses (chashma utaro), implying that he was blind, or asking whether he was high. This caused a wave of disbelief and mockery in the general population and their phrase of derision towards the singer became, Chashma Utaro Paaji.

Priyadarshan’s Retirement Plans

The video post was the talk of a recent interview in which Priyadarshan was talking of his future in the field of filmmaking. One of the most celebrated directors whose film career dates back to more than four decades, the director has shown that he plans to retire after making his 100th movie. It is a revolutionary venture that he will do post his next set of two movies namely Haiwaan and Hera Pheri 3, and will star Malayalam film superstar, Mohanlal in the lead.

The real news was ie. stating that Priyadarshan was feeling tired and was willing to take a step aside in the industry after these projects and not that he is taking 10 years away from the industry.

Also Read: Rakesh Roshan Recalls Keeping An AC Bus On For 24 Hours Daily Only To Keep Krrish Mask From Melting: ‘It Was Made Out Of Wax’