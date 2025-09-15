Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and others set to return for new 'Super Mario' film, release date out
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and others set to return for new 'Super Mario' film, release date out

Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and others set to return for new 'Super Mario' film, release date out

Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and others set to return for new 'Super Mario' film, release date out

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 22:03:07 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 15 (ANI): The next ‘Super Mario’ film has got an official title, now set to arrive as ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Illumination and Nintendo have confirmed the title, adding that it will hit theatres in 2026. The film borrows the title from Nintendo’s hit video game, ‘Super Mario Galaxy’, which came out in 2007.

The announcement has been made on the heels of the 40th anniversary of the original ‘Super Mario Bros’ video game, released in September 1985. The makers have also unveiled a teaser, showing Mario sleeping under a tree with Princess Peach’s castle standing in the distance as the camera pans up to the sky, as per Variety.

Fans were also treated to glimpses of Monty Mole, Cheep Cheeps, and Toads going about with their own little activities.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOgMMcDgiVC/

Apart from that, the upcoming ‘Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ will also see the return of its star-studded voice, including Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

Additional voice actors are yet to be unveiled at a later date.

The film is a follow-up to ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’, which collected more than $1.3 billion worldwide. It told the origin of Mario and his younger brother, Luigi, who started off as plumbers in Brooklyn before getting whisked away to the Mushroom Kingdom through a mysterious pipe.

While both films are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo, returning to direct are Aaron Horvarth and Michael Jelenic.

The ‘Super Mario’ sequel will hit theatres on April 3, 2026. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: entertainment newshollywoodsuper-mario-filmthe-super-mario-galaxy-movie-actorsthe-super-mario-galaxy-movie-release-date

RELATED News

Ameesha Patel On Kaho Na Pyaar Hai vs Saiyaara: You Can’t Compare Apples and Oranges
Farah Khan teases Akshay Kumar over 'Tees Maar Khan 2', actor jokes 'Himesh Reshammiya buys tickets for her'
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna send heartwarming birthday wishes for son Aarav, actor calls himself "proud sidekick"
Who Is Huma Qureshi Engaged To? Gangs Of Wasseypur’s Fiancé Has Worked Closely With Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh And Vicky Kaushal
"I couldn't answer her last phone call": Kiku Sharda breaks down in tears while recalling his mother's demise

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Punjab launches HPV vaccination drive targeting 8 million girls amid challenges in flood-hit areas
"Actors should behave themselves, but producers also have to be friendly": Varun Dhawan on actors' entourage cost affecting film's budget
Charlie Hunnam starrer 'Monster 3' trailer out
Signify Showcases UltraEfficient Lighting Solutions at IECGM2025India, Inaugurated by Shri Piyush Goyal
"He has a very sharp cricketing brain": PBKS batter Shashank Singh lauds Shreyas Iyer's leadership
US-China Talks: Framework Deal on TikTok Ownership Reached – Key Points
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: UAE Standing in Group A After Defeating Oman By 42 Runs, India Qualifies For Super 4
AICTE celebrates Engineers' Day with launch of three pioneering initiatives
Suneet Mehta concurrently accredited as India's next High Commissioner to Kiribati
Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and others set to return for new 'Super Mario' film, release date out
Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and others set to return for new 'Super Mario' film, release date out

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and others set to return for new 'Super Mario' film, release date out

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and others set to return for new 'Super Mario' film, release date out
Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and others set to return for new 'Super Mario' film, release date out
Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and others set to return for new 'Super Mario' film, release date out
Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and others set to return for new 'Super Mario' film, release date out

QUICK LINKS