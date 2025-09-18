Say No To Cruise: Samay Raina’s T-shirt at Ba**ds Of Bollywood Premiere Raises Questions
Home > Entertainment > Say No To Cruise: Samay Raina's T-shirt at Ba**ds Of Bollywood Premiere Raises Questions

At the premiere of Aryan Khan's Ba**ds of Bollywood, comedian Samay Raina grabbed attention wearing a t-shirt with a slogan "Say No To Cruise". The bold message sparked widespread speculation, linking it to Aryan's past involvement in the 2021 Mumbai cruise drug case. While Raina hasn't clarified his intent, social media erupted with reactions, ranking from humor to controversy. The incident has fuel discussions about freedom of expression, celebrity satire, and how even subtle fashion choices can become a powerful public statement.

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 18, 2025 09:51:05 IST

Stand up comedian and content creator Samay Raina drew attention at the premiere of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, Bands of Bollywood, in Mumbai on September 17, 2025, when he was spotted wearing a t-shirt with the slogan “Say no to Cruise”.  The shirt’s message got the eye of many, especially given Aryan Khan’s well known history involving a cruise ship drug case. 

What Happened at The Premiere

The premiere was a star studded event in which many celebrities from Bollywood turned up. Among them was Samay Raina, who chose to wear the slogan t-shirt. While the film was being celebrated, his attire became a talking point. Social media quickly lit up with speculation about whether this was a tongue in cheek jab at Aryan’s past controversies. Some fans interpreted it as a subtle dig; others saw it as a humor or commentary. 

Aryan Khan’s Cruise Case

For those who might not be aware, Aryan Khan was involved in a high profile legal case that took place on a cruise ship. He was accused in a drug related case in 2021 in the Mumbai Cruise case, which became one of the most talked about cases in Indian media. The case ended as being a source of both legal debates and cultural conversations about celebrity responsibility and privacy.  

Public Reaction and Speculation

Very soon after images of Raina with the shirt surfaced, citizens begin drawing comparison. This slogan resonated with the cruise drug incident involving Aryan Khan, which had led to his arrest and media scrutiny. While no official statement has been issued by Samay Raina on whether the t-shirt was directly meant as a reference, social media users were quick to weigh in. Comments ranged from amusement to praise, with some calling it “bold” or “funny.” 

What Samay Raina Has and Hasn’t Said

As of yet, Samay Raina has not publicly clarified the intention behind his t-shirt. The phrase could be a message beyond the obvious, or simply commentary. Given is background in comedy, some believe it may be in line with his brand of satire- using bold statements to provoke thought. Whether it was planned or spontaneous remains unclear.

Tags: Aryan Khanbonds of bollywoodcomediandrug case mumbaisamay rainasay no to cruise

