LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Coolie Advance Booking Rakes Up Storm: Rajinikanth’s New Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Ahead Of Its Release

Coolie Advance Booking Rakes Up Storm: Rajinikanth’s New Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Ahead Of Its Release

Rajinikanth’s Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is smashing pre-sales records, set to gross over ₹100 crore worldwide before release. With ₹51 crore already booked for day one, including ₹14 crore in India, the Tamil blockbuster’s advance bookings are only getting started.

Rajinikanth's Coolie advance booking
Rajinikanth's Coolie advance booking

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 11, 2025 19:22:33 IST

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ is tearing it up in advance ticket sales for its opening day. Lokesh Kanagaraj is at the helm, and apparently, the movie is gunning for a pre-sales record—expected to cross the Rs 100 crore gross mark worldwide before a single frame actually hits the big screen.

So far, the film’s clocked in over Rs 51 crore from global pre-sales just for day one. Out of that, the domestic market alone has already shelled out around Rs 14 crore, according to Sacnilk. And that’s before bookings even open across the whole country—so you can bet those numbers aren’t done climbing.

‘Coolie’ is shaping up to be one of the biggest launches ever for an Indian movie, and it might just take the crown for the largest opening for a Tamil film. 

At home, the Tamil version is leading the pack. It’s already sold about 6.6 lakh tickets in India, pulling in Rs 13.80 crore by itself. Across all its different versions, the film has sold roughly 6.8 lakh tickets so far.

Basically, ‘Coolie’ is already flexing at the box office, thanks to this massive wave of pre-sales. And with the Independence Day weekend coming up, you can expect theatres to be packed. 

The film isn’t rolling solo either. Shruti Haasan, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir are all on board, and the movie hits screens on August 14. But don’t forget, it’s not getting an easy ride—‘Coolie’ is going head-to-head with ‘War 2’ up north.

That one’s got Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in the main roles, with Ayan Mukerji directing. The box office clash is going to be one to watch.

ALSO READ: Why Did Jr NTR Get Angry At A Fan During War 2 Event In Hyderabad? Telugu Star Losing Calm Gets Caught On Camera

Tags: box officeCoolierajinikanthWar 2

RELATED News

From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Vir Das Wants You To Adopt Indie Dogs As SC’s Stray Dogs Relocation Order Gets Passed: ‘Important For Our Humanity To Kick In’
Did Kelly Clarkson Know? Video Of Singer Crying Mid-Concert Days Before Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock’s Death Goes Viral
Beyoncé Gifts Cowboy Carter Tour Backup Dancers With Louis Vuitton Bags Worth $100,000

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
Israeli Scientists May Have Found a Way to Stop This Painful Food Allergy Before It Starts
LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match
World Condemns ‘War Crime’ After Israel Kills Gaza Journalists
Coolie Advance Booking Rakes Up Storm: Rajinikanth’s New Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Ahead Of Its Release

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Coolie Advance Booking Rakes Up Storm: Rajinikanth’s New Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Ahead Of Its Release

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Coolie Advance Booking Rakes Up Storm: Rajinikanth’s New Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Ahead Of Its Release
Coolie Advance Booking Rakes Up Storm: Rajinikanth’s New Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Ahead Of Its Release
Coolie Advance Booking Rakes Up Storm: Rajinikanth’s New Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Ahead Of Its Release
Coolie Advance Booking Rakes Up Storm: Rajinikanth’s New Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Ahead Of Its Release

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?