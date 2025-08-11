Coolie Advance Booking Rakes Up Storm: Rajinikanth’s New Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Ahead Of Its Release

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ is tearing it up in advance ticket sales for its opening day. Lokesh Kanagaraj is at the helm, and apparently, the movie is gunning for a pre-sales record—expected to cross the Rs 100 crore gross mark worldwide before a single frame actually hits the big screen.

So far, the film’s clocked in over Rs 51 crore from global pre-sales just for day one. Out of that, the domestic market alone has already shelled out around Rs 14 crore, according to Sacnilk. And that’s before bookings even open across the whole country—so you can bet those numbers aren’t done climbing.

‘Coolie’ is shaping up to be one of the biggest launches ever for an Indian movie, and it might just take the crown for the largest opening for a Tamil film.

At home, the Tamil version is leading the pack. It’s already sold about 6.6 lakh tickets in India, pulling in Rs 13.80 crore by itself. Across all its different versions, the film has sold roughly 6.8 lakh tickets so far.

Basically, ‘Coolie’ is already flexing at the box office, thanks to this massive wave of pre-sales. And with the Independence Day weekend coming up, you can expect theatres to be packed.

The film isn’t rolling solo either. Shruti Haasan, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir are all on board, and the movie hits screens on August 14. But don’t forget, it’s not getting an easy ride—‘Coolie’ is going head-to-head with ‘War 2’ up north.

That one’s got Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in the main roles, with Ayan Mukerji directing. The box office clash is going to be one to watch.

